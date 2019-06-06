Cydcor Celebrates 25-Year History

"With this milestone, we reflect on everything Cydcor has accomplished so far: becoming a leader in outsourced sales, achieving a track record of performance for our clients, and building an outstanding and results driven team. We are exceedingly proud of our successes to date, and we are confident that we will continue to achieve exceptional results on behalf of our clients and our people in the years ahead," Cydcor CEO, Gary Polson said.

Cydcor President and Chief Revenue Officer, Vera Quinn added, "Cydcor is the best possible choice for our clients, sales companies, and team members for decades to come. We are proud of where we are, and in many ways, we are just getting started."

Here are some notable milestones in Cydcor's 25 years of growth and success:

A growing network: Since its 1994 founding, Cydcor has grown its network from six independently owned sales companies to more than 375, now providing clients access to nearly 4,000 sales professionals, along with a 200+ Cydcor corporate team. Initially, covering just five states, Cydcor's network now covers 38 states and seven Canadian provinces.

Client growth: In 1995, Cydcor added its first major client, one of the top 10 companies in the Fortune 500. Cydcor has since become one of the largest outsourced sales providers in North America. Recognized for its outstanding performance, Cydcor has earned more than 20 industry awards including being named residential sales Dealer of the Year three years in a row. View more of Cydcor's client awards, industry honors and cultural achievements.

Company expansion: As the company's client roster and B2B, residential, and retail segments grew, so did its headquarters. In 2014, Cydcor moved into its current state-of-the-art corporate office in Agoura Hills, California.

Corporate culture: Earning the honor for the first time in 2007, Cydcor has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the "Best Places to Work" nine times, including the most recent award for 2018.

Service to others: Cydcor has been dedicated to serving others, partnering with Operation Smile beginning in 2010, an organization which provides free surgeries for children with cleft lip and cleft palate conditions. Cydcor and volunteers from its network of independently owned sales companies have collectively raised nearly $1Million for Operation Smile through Cydcor's annual Day of Smiles event and year-round fundraising and have participated in five Operation Smile medical missions. Cydcor also raises funds and collects donations of clothes and goods for Liberty Children's Home in Belize, a sanctuary which provides care, meals, boarding and education for children in need.

