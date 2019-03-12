Cydcor Wins Prestigious Award For Corporate Training & Development

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cydcor , an expert in outsourced sales services, was recognized as an industry leader in corporate training by the ATD Greater Las Vegas Chapter (Association for Talent Development) taking top honors in the Training Delivery category, Cydcor President Vera Quinn announced today. Cydcor's Learning and Development team was presented with the honor at the Chapter's Tribute to Learning Awards held earlier this month in Las Vegas.

Cydcor won ATD's award for Training Delivery for the team's outstanding strategy and execution of a complex technical training rollout to Cydcor's network sales offices.

"I'm proud of how Cydcor's Learning and Development team applied the latest industry learning practices to create an effective training program that is helping to grow our business," said Quinn. "The work of our Learning and Development Department and the results being achieved are examples of our commitment to innovative approaches to generate results for the independent sales offices and our clients."

The Chapter's annual awards honor companies leading the Learning and Development field, celebrating corporations for their creativity, innovation and futuristic approaches to learning. Cydcor's award in the Training Delivery area of expertise focuses on the ability to deliver effective training through the understanding of instructional design theory and methods, use of presentation techniques and tools for determining learning preferences, and incorporation of individual learning styles and cultural differences.

Award entries were reviewed by a team of CPLPs (Certified Professional in Learning and Performance) who evaluate submissions in 10 areas of expertise included in the industry-recognized ATD Competency Model .

"This impressive recognition for our Learning and Development team is one that everyone at Cydcor can be proud of," Quinn added.

"It was an exciting night for our members and guests of the ATD Greater Las Vegas Chapter and it was an honor, as President of the Chapter, to present Cydcor the Training Delivery award," said Sue Beyer.

