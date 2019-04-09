CYFIRMA Named in Enterprise Security Magazine's 'Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solution Providers - 2019'

TOKYO and SINGAPORE, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CYFIRMA, a cybersecurity start-up and an industry leader in Cyber Threat Visibility and Intelligence solutions, has been selected by Enterprise Security Magazine as part of its selection of "Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solution Providers – 2019." CYFIRMA is recognized for its unparalleled Cyber Threat Visibility and Intelligence product and service offerings that actively employ Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to drive highly intuitive, relevant, prioritized and accurate cyber insights applicable to the customer's environment and industry.

CYFIRMA

CYFIRMA's proprietary Artificial Intelligence-enabled Cyber Intelligence Analytics Platform (CAP), offers real-time insights into emerging threats, active hackers – their attack motives and methods, allowing organizations to have complete visibility into cyber risks.

"Looking at the eminent list of awardees, we are very excited to be featured as one of the Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solution Providers – 2019," said Kumar Ritesh, CYFIRMA Chairman, and CEO. "Advance AI engines are at the heart of our solution, which picks up early attack indicators from multiple sources and applies our proprietary algorithms to predict the next potential cyber attack."

CYFIRMA provides an outside-in (hackers) view to organizations, including details like who are looking at organizations as a target, why are they interested to attack, what are their background, what are the motivations, how ready are they and how they can potentially launch an attack with what kind of tools, techniques, and methods.

"Our AI engines enable our customers with predictive intelligence under which we highlight attacks being planned by hackers mostly at reconnaissance or the planning stage of cyber kill chain, rather than at the execution phase of a cyber attack which is already too late," concluded Kumar Ritesh.

Currently, CYFIRMA is in the final stretches of launching its proprietary Cyber Intelligence Analytics Platform (CAP) v2.0. A pioneering and inventive undertaking, CYFIRMA counts several influential brand names and established conglomerates as its clients in Japan, and globally.

About CYFIRMA:

Headquartered in Singapore and Tokyo, CYFIRMA is a cybersecurity company that provides Cyber Threat Visibility & Intelligence products and services by aggregating, correlating and analyzing threat information from thousands of sources using proprietary ML/AI enabled Cyber Intelligence Analytics Platform.

Equipped with CYFIRMA's relevant and prioritized cyber threat insights, organizations and institutions can keep their cybersecurity posture up-to-date, resilient and withstand any upcoming cyber-attacks.

View - CYFIRMA: Bringing Threat Visibility and Predictive Intelligence into Cybersecurity - https://artificial-intelligence.enterprisesecuritymag.com/vendors/cyfirma/2019

View CYFIRMA's product and services portfolio: https://www.cyfirma.com/products-services

Know more about CYFIRMA: www.cyfirma.com; www.cyfirma.jp

About Enterprise Security:

Constituted to help organizations adapting to the deep-seated changes taking place in their cybersecurity landscape, Enterprise Security shortlists and speaks about security solutions which can help organizations prepare for radical changes and mainstream attacks. It follows a unique learn-from-peer approach where chief security officers and decision makers can share their innovative solutions along with their industry expertise and wisdom.

For more information, visit http://www.enterprisesecuritymag.com

