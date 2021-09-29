CYFIRMA Recognized for Intelligence-Led Cybersecurity by Leading Global Research Firm

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CYFIRMA, a threat discovery and cyber-intelligence platform company funded by Goldman Sachs, Zodius Capital and Z3Partners, today announced that it has been named in a newly published report, IDC Perspective: Intelligence-Led Cybersecurity — Examples of Two Asia-Headquartered AI-Enabled Security Providers (IDC Perspective - Doc # AP47757822). CYFIRMA is one of just two companies featured in the report that discusses the importance of threat intelligence in transforming a reactive cyber-defense strategy to a proactive cyber-resilience strategy.

"It is interesting to note how some organizations in the region prefer to engage a niche threat intelligence solution provider compared with some big brand names," said Cathy Huang, associate research director, IDC Asia/Pacific Services & Security Research. "The solutions discussed in this document represent the latest innovation of AI-enabled cybersecurity solutions, in which they can significantly reduce investigation time compared with the conventional approach," Huang adds.

"Intelligence-led cybersecurity, when harnessed with the right platform, can deliver immense benefits to businesses. It can provide business and technology leaders the much-needed insights on their digital risk profile, help them maximize their cybersecurity controls investment, and guide both strategic and tactical cybersecurity management," said Kumar Ritesh, Founder and CEO, CYFIRMA. "We are honored to be recognized in IDC Perspective for our unique capabilities of empowering cyber-defenders with a holistic view into their external threat landscape. Our clients trust us to deliver personalized and predictive insights that blend attack surface discovery, vulnerability intelligence, brand intelligence, digital risk discovery, situational awareness, and cyber-intelligence into a single pane of glass. These actionable insights are powered by our AI and ML engines, and they provide early warnings on cyber threats that can disrupt businesses," Ritesh adds.

ABOUT CYFIRMA

CYFIRMA is a threat discovery and cyber-intelligence platform company. We combine cyber intelligence with attack surface discovery and digital risk protection to deliver predictive, personalized, contextual, outside-in, and multi-layered insights. We harness our cloud-based AI and ML-powered analytics platform to help organizations proactively identify potential threats at the planning stage of cyberattacks. Our unique approach of providing the hacker's view and deep insights into the external cyber landscape help clients prepare for upcoming attacks.

CYFIRMA works with many Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices located in the USA, Japan, Singapore and India.

