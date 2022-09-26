Cygnet Infotech announces partnership with Sweden-based Algorithmic Scale

The two organisations will combine forces to help mid-sized Nordic companies enhance their data management

STOCKHOLM , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnet Infotech, a leading Digital Engineering Services provider, today announced that it has partnered with Algorithmic Scale, a leading service provider in data commercialization and monetization for Nordic businesses. The two organisations will collaborate in the areas of Data Engineering and AI-enabled accelerators.

Algorithmic Scale's local presence in Sweden, and its experience in Manufacturing, BFSI, and Retail in the Nordics region, will enable both organisations to solve clients' data challenges more effectively. With this partnership, Cygnet Infotech will be able to offer Nordic businesses their skilled and trained global talent pool. Clients will be able to leverage its product engineering DNA and technology accelerators, including codeless test automation, RPA and blockchain-enabled e-signing solutions.

Premal Dave, Vice President, Cygnet Infotech said, "We work with our global clients to implement complex digital transformation programs and hasten the shift to microservices. Many of our clients have inquired about commercializing their data, and Algorithmic Scales' expertise allows us to bring yet another facet of insights and data to our clients."

"A major contributor to our success is the ability to design digital products and services for commercial value realization. The partnership with Cygnet Infotech helps us bridge gaps in our offerings," said Somil Gupta, Founder & CEO, Algorithmic Scale.

About Cygnet Infotech

Cygnet Infotech is a leading digital engineering services company. Apart from our Services offerings, we have our own suite of accelerators and products. We work with clients across multiple regions, including Fortune 500 enterprise corporations, mid-sized businesses, start-ups, and Govt. bodies. We have teams across multiple regions, including the US, and our solutions range from Digital engineering, e-signing, RPA, to Tax Technology and many more.

Discover more at: http://www.cygnetinfotech.com

About Algorithmic Scale

Algorithmic Scale is a Digital Business Design and Development company based in Sweden supporting Enterprises and companies in designing, operating, and scaling Digital Businesses and modernizing operating models. Our next-generation Operating System needed enables our clients achieve Commercial Excellence in Digital Business Strategy and Operations across business lifecycle.

Our Services include End-to-End Commercial Value Delivery and Realization: Designing Customer Journey, Business Ecosystems, Digital Products/Services, Digital business and operating models, Commercial Diagnostics and Advisory and commercialization of Data/AI-driven assets and capabilities.

Reach us at: https://algorithmicscale.com/

