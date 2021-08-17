Cygnus Education Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnus Education, an innovative leader in technology, performance marketing and enrollment management solutions, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000. Cygnus ranked 596 on Inc.'s annual ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US," said Marcelo Parravicini, CEO. "To be included in this prestigious ranking is a testament to our incredibly hard-working and talented team that continues to serve our higher education partners with trust and transparency."

This recognition joins a growing list of Cygnus Education achievements in the past year:

806% three-year revenue growth

NPS of 75 in Q2 2021, continuing a long history of world-class client service

New office headquarters opened in Q3 2021 to support rapid workforce expansion

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

About Cygnus Education:

Cygnus Education, one of the fastest growing technology, performance marketing and enrollment management solutions providers dedicated to the higher education vertical, is a leader in providing fully transparent, analytics-based strategies that achieve challenging marketing objectives, driving scalable and sustainable enrollment growth. Learn more at CygnusEducation.com.

