Cyient Announces Two New Appointments to its Board of Directors; Vikas Sehgal joins Cyient Ltd's board as an independent director; Peter F. Longo inducted on Cyient Inc.'s board and appointed as Chairman of Cyient, Inc.

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Limited, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Vikas Sehgal to its Board of Directors and Mr. Peter F. Longo to the Board of Directors of Cyient, Inc. with effect from October 1 2018. In addition, Mr. Longo has been appointed as the Chairman of Cyient, Inc.

With Mr. Sehgal's appointment as an independent director, Cyient's Board will expand to ten directors, six of whom serve as independent directors. With Mr. Longo's induction, the Cyient, Inc. board will be further strengthened to provide fiduciary, operational and strategic guidance to the management of Cyient, Inc, which is the largest subsidiary of the company.

Vikas Sehgal is the Executive Vice Chairman of Rothschild Global Advisory for South & South East Asian region, and Global Head of the Automotive sector. Since January 2016, Mr Sehgal has been an advisor to the Government of India, working closely with the office of the Prime Minister of India, the Ministry of Heavy Industries and the Ministry of Trade & Commerce. As part of the team, Mr Sehgal is involved with the formulation and implementation of India's Industrial Policy.

Mr. Sehgal joined Rothschild & Co in 2011, having previously been a partner of the Automotive business of Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH). Prior to BAH, Mr. Sehgal worked as an engineer at the Ford Motor Company and Daewoo Motors.

A graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MS Engineering), University of Chicago (MBA), University of Florida (ME - Industrial) and the University of Delhi (BE-Mechanical), Mr. Sehgal has nearly 20 years of experience across industry, management consulting, and banking. Mr. Sehgal previously served on the board of Cyient from 2012 to 2014.

Peter F. Longo recently retired from United Technologies Corporation (UTC) after a long and successful career. Mr. Longo's last role in UTC was Senior Vice President of Operations to which he was appointed in March 2016. Before that, he served as Corporate Vice President, assisting the efforts to reduce UTC Corporate overhead and drive inventory improvement across the company.

Mr. Longo has held numerous senior leadership positions across UTC, including Chief Financial Officer roles at the former UTC Propulsion & Aerospace Systems, as well as at UTC Aerospace Systems, Hamilton Sundstrand and Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation. He joined UTC in 1988 at its Pratt & Whitney division and held several key positions there including Vice President, Controller; Vice President, Chief Information Officer; and Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Resource Planning (worldwide SAP implementation), before moving to Sikorsky in 2003.

Prior to joining UTC, Mr. Longo was with PricewaterhouseCoopers. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Bentley University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Commenting on the new board appointments, BVR Mohan Reddy, Executive Chairman, Cyient, said, "It is a privilege that these two outstanding individuals have agreed to join the board of Cyient Ltd and Cyient Inc. Vikas is an acknowledged thought leader in the engineering industry and played a pivotal role in the emergence of India as a leading engineering destination through his work in BAH. During his last stint on our board, we greatly benefitted from his guidance on strategy and execution and I look forward to his continued insights into our strategy evolution. Peter is an outstanding leader who has varied experience across finance, supply chain, IT and operations. As Cyient grows, we will greatly benefit from his guidance and support on maturing our systems and processes to be in line with the best in the world. Peter also brings significant experience in operations and supply chain management which are an important part of our S3 strategy to design, build and maintain products and solutions. The management team and I welcome them to Cyient and look forward a long and meaningful relationship".

