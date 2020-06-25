Cyient Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate Internet of Things Solutions for Industry 4.0

Cyient combines 28 years of operations technology experience and industry domain knowledge with its digital solutions and services expertise to help businesses simplify complex IoT implementations and manage the convergence of OT/IT for improved outcomes. From solving a single, high-impact customer challenge to mapping out a strategic roadmap for superior operations, Cyient helps customers Connect, Integrate, Analyze, and Act on data to drive actions.

Cyient IoT Edge Gateway 5400, the flagship product in the company's family of IoT gateways, is Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT. It provides customers with a modular and scalable edge gateway for seamless connectivity of legacy machines and next-gen intelligent devices to the Industrial IoT network and the cloud. Cyient's IoT Edge Gateway 5400 provides diverse connectivity and communication protocol options, advanced data processing, and edge analytics capabilities for remote asset monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions. Cyient's modular platform approach to hardware and software, with plug-and-play modules and over-the-air firmware updates, ensure your long-life assets evolve as your business and technology evolve.

Speaking on the collaboration, Suman Narayan, Senior Vice President, Semiconductors and Medical Technologies and Healthcare at Cyient, said, "Industries today are increasing focus on digital technology and building intelligence into equipment for remote monitoring and to extend asset life, improve customer experience, and ensure regulatory compliance. The Microsoft Azure IoT Certification validates Cyient's ability to accelerate IoT deployments for customers and ensure seamless integration from the edge to the cloud."

"Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT extends our promise to bring IoT to business scale, starting with interoperable solutions from leading technology companies around the world," said Jerry Lee, Director of Marketing for Azure Internet of Things, Microsoft Corp. "With trusted offerings and verified partners, Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT accelerates the deployment of IoT even further."

IoT projects are complex and take a long time to implement. Customers find that choosing and connecting the right set of devices, assets or sensors to the cloud can be time-consuming. To jumpstart their IoT projects with confidence, customers are looking for certified devices and platforms that are tested for readiness, compatibility and usability with the Microsoft Azure IoT Suite. By choosing a partner from the Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT program, customers can save time and effort on project specs and RFP processes by knowing in advance what devices and offerings will work with the Azure IoT Suite.

Learn more about this collaboration at Azure Certified for IoT and explore the Azure IoT Suite today.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Disclaimer: All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

