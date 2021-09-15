Cyient expands its Digital Solutions portfolio for the Aerospace industry with PPAP4Aero

PPAP4Aero is a global AS9145 Supplier PPAP Compliance software and services framework for enabling intelligent supply chain

The Microsoft Azure ITAR compliant SaaS cloud app and global support services solution aim to reduce costs while ensuring the quality of manufactured parts for aerospace use.

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, digital transformation, and technology solutions company, announced details for its global AS9145 Supplier PPAP platform offering for aerospace use. AS9145 establishes the requirements for performing and documenting the Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) and solves a business problem caused by using spreadsheets to manage this critical part risk reduction process.

Underscoring the company's continued investment and commitment to solving business problems using digital technologies, today's announcement provides more details on the vision and deployment for this new aerospace offering by Cyient's IntelliCyient solutions portfolio. Cyient's roster of aerospace customers includes the most advanced aerospace companies globally.

AS9145 establishes requirements for performing and documenting the Production Part Approval Process (PPAP). PPAP is a risk classification, and qualification process used to determine whether a production run will produce parts with consistency and repeatability, both internally and with suppliers. Cyient will provide the infrastructure to connect over 25,000 suppliers in over 50 countries, with a multilingual application integrated with OEMs and prime aerospace companies. The platform will meet or exceed the highest security standards of international regulations and the protection of data.

"Cyient is investing in the initial costs, including software hosting, support, and integration," indicated John M. Cachat, the Project Advisor. "The PPAP Aerospace Compliance Framework benefits suppliers by consolidating various customer portals into one "login" for each supplier. The portal provides a common internal PPAP process that quickly changes form labels, column locations, and more to match customer-specific requirements. It provides spreadsheet-like functionality without all the known problems with spreadsheets due to the robust database engine driving the application. This is digital at its best as it focuses on solving a critical pain point by leveraging technologies that aid the process in a simple manner. Most importantly, when a supplier problem occurs, supplier quality engineers will have quick access to reliable PFMEA information about risk planning and controls, and improve corrective actions taken to prevent recurrence of supplier problems."

Cyient is in conversations with several OEMs and prime aerospace companies about early adopter incentives for reducing integration costs, custom workflows and approvals, and reporting and analytics that are not possible in the current spreadsheet environment. Cyient has selected the Microsoft Power Platform as the tool to create these features rapidly.

Register Today for the September 22nd Webinar that will provide more details on this announcement - https://www.cyient.com/intellicyient/webinar/ppap/sep-22

For more information:

A description of the offering is available at: https://www.cyient.com/solutions/ppap4aero

Need help today? Contact [email protected]

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global digital engineering and technology company. As a Design, Build and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

