Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market, Shift In The Automotive Industry To EVs to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cylindrical lithium-ion battery market size is expected to grow by USD 11.88 billion from 2021 to 2026. As per Technavio, the revisions in li-ion battery safety standards will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026

Application

Automotive



Industrial



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The automotive segment's market share will expand significantly. Li-ion batteries in the cylindrical form are used in EVs and e-bikes, and they are part of the automotive market. Cylindrical Li-ion batteries are safer, lighter, and more compliant with battery standards and production automation than other types of batteries.

As a result, cylindrical Li-ion batteries are more readily accepted by top EV manufacturers like Tesla since they are less expensive to create than prismatic or laminate Li-ion batteries. In the upcoming years, the category growth will be driven by the significant uptake from the EV segment. Buy Sample Report.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Challenges

The safety issues with Li-ion batteries are one of the main obstacles to the growth of the worldwide cylindrical lithium-ion battery industry. Due to membrane rupture, Li-ion batteries are prone to leaking and drying out, both of which increase the risk of an explosion or short-circuit.

The only widely used battery that uses a flammable chemical as an electrolyte is the lithium-ion battery. Because dry parts don't carry electricity well, uneven separators might lead to battery failure. Battery failures happen relatively infrequently. However, if and when they do happen, they can be disastrous. As a result, these occurrences might restrain market expansion in the years ahead.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Geographical Analysis

During the forecast period, APAC will account for 59% of market growth. In APAC, South Korea, China, and Japan are the main markets for cylindrical lithium-ion. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in North America, Europe, and MEA combined.

Cylindrical lithium-ion battery market expansion in APAC will be aided by the presence of the greatest number of vendors in the industry and the strong demand for EVs, consumer electronics products, and other gadgets over the projected period. Download Free Sample Report.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AGM Batteries Ltd.

Battery Industry

BorgWarner Inc.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

DLG Shanghai Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Flux Power Holdings Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Lund Instrument Engineering Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.

Padre Electronics Co. Ltd.

To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings. Request Free Sample Report.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 11.88 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGM Batteries Ltd., Battery Industry, BorgWarner Inc., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., DLG Shanghai Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lund Instrument Engineering Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Padre Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., PowerTech Systems, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Zhuoneng New Energy Co. Ltd., Taiwan Cement Ltd., and TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 DLG Shanghai Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: DLG Shanghai Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: DLG Shanghai Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: DLG Shanghai Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 101: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Padre Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Padre Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Padre Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Padre Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 117: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Panasonic Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 PowerTech Systems

Exhibit 122: PowerTech Systems - Overview



Exhibit 123: PowerTech Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: PowerTech Systems - Key offerings

10.11 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

