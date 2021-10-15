Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Grow by USD 9.81 Bn | Shift in the Automotive Industry To EVs will Boost Growth | Technavio

The shift in the automotive industry to EVs, surge in demand for power banks and charging systems, and increase in the use of e-cigarettes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, safety concerns in Li-ion batteries, competition from other substitute batteries, and demand-supply disparities with respect to lithium will challenge the growth of the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market participants.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Automotive



Industrial



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market, including some of the vendors such as vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cylindrical lithium-ion battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cylindrical lithium-ion battery market vendors

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DLG (Shanghai) Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Padre Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., PowerTech Systems, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

