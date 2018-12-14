TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynde K. Tuggle is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Manufacturing in recognition of her role as the Owner (Retired) of TNT Bodyworks LLC.

Established in 1984, TNT Bodyworks is a local, respected manufacturer of standard and custom bodies for all hunting and dog hauling needs. They have been proudly offering a wide range of truck body modifications, dog boxes, and bed covers crafted out of the highest quality and lightweight aluminum to their customers for several years.



Since the untimely passing of her husband, Mrs. Tuggle had full control of TNT Bodyworks where she specialized in business operations, customer service and general management. She worked side by side with her son to continue her husband's legacy and fulfill their dreams of business ownership. Since her retirement, TNT Bodyworks is now under new management in 2018. The new team is dedicated to offering the same great services that customers have come to expect over the years.

With her exceptional educational and training background from the University of Tampa, Mrs. Tuggle graduated with her Business Degree which she utilized to run their successful business.

Recognized as a VIP Woman of The Year by the National Association of Professional Women, Mrs. Tuggle enjoys crafts, floral arrangements, gardening and sewing in her free time when she isn't running her family's business.



