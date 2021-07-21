Cyndx's Projected to Raise Solution Delivers Over 86% Precision in Predicting the Next Private Companies to Raise Capital

In the United States, the 'Cyndx Projected to Raise' (P2R) model was 86.1% precise. Tweet this

"When it comes to investing – competitive advantage is everything," noted Jim McVeigh, co-founder and CEO of Cyndx. "With over 13 million entities in our dataset combined with our industry leading search capabilities, our customers were able to identify private company investment opportunities they didn't even know existed. Now with P2R capabilities, investors can identify and begin to engage with the best private investment opportunities that we believe will be raising capital within the next 6 months before anyone else. We do this by looking at the associations between companies, providing a broader and deeper overview of potentially relevant investments. It's because of our ability to match company associations that we are able to more accurately predict how a company is likely to develop and when they may raise capital."

P2R focuses on companies that have already raised at least one funding round. To leverage these predictions, users simply search a company or industry concept with the "projected to raise capital" filter on, and Cyndx returns an average of 100 to 200 relevant companies selected by the model. Further, it makes its selections across the entire landscape – from pre-seed, seed or series A and all the way up to IPO. The easy-to-use platform features up-to-date and accurate data on more than 13 million private companies, surfaced in a way which enables users to identify more meaningful and actionable insights.

For further information on Projected to Raise's accuracy and how it works, please download the free Cyndx whitepaper here. For more information on Cyndx, please visit www.cyndx.com.

About Cyndx

Cyndx is the most powerful AI-enabled platform for discovering and connecting growth opportunities for companies and investors. The company's proprietary AI-based algorithms, combined with the most up-to-date and accurate data on more than 13M private companies, help deliver meaningful insights that enable successful growth decisions. Be it a startup looking to raise capital, a venture capital or private equity firm looking to invest, or an M&A specialist searching for their next acquisition target – Cyndx surfaces strategic insights with unrivaled accuracy, speed and relevancy.

Founded in 2013 by bankers, investors, and data scientists, the company's core product suite includes Cyndx Finder, Cyndx Raiser and Cyndx Owner. Cyndx is headquartered in Florida.

For more information visit www.cyndx.com or email [email protected]

