Cynerio Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in Cyber-Physical Systems Security Report

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynerio , a leading provider of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) security solutions, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2020 Cyber-Physical Systems Security Report by Gartner. Cynerio provides full visibility into connected medical devices, including location and profiling, as well as ongoing healthcare-specific risk analysis and accurate anomaly detection to prevent clinical service disruption, data theft, and compliance violations.

As stated in the report, "Because CPS interacts with the physical world, they often adopt features and behaviors unique to the vertical industries in which they operate. This needs to be mirrored in the security strategies deployed, and a growing number of vendors are gaining quick traction by focusing on discrete industry verticals, such as healthcare."

"Being recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor is a huge honor," states Leon Lerman, Cynerio's Co-founder and CEO. "We designed our product to empower healthcare organizations to quickly and confidently mitigate risk. As a trusted partner of healthcare providers, we intend to continue developing innovative solutions to help hospitals secure themselves and their patients against current and future cyber threats. Cynerio's inclusion in this year's Cool Vendor report verifies that our medical-specific approach is essential in healthcare, where cybersecurity equals patient security."

Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Cyber-Physical Systems Security Report," Katell Thielemann, Wam Voster, Barika Pace, Ruggero Contu, April 21, 2020

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cynerio

Cynerio is the world's premier medical-first IoT cybersecurity solution. We view cybersecurity as a standard part of patient care and provide healthcare delivery organizations with the insight and tools they need to secure clinical ecosystems and achieve long-term, scalable threat remediation without disrupting operations or the delivery of care.

www.cynerio.com

Contacts:

Spicetree Communications

Wes Rogers

t: +1-912-506-0869

e. [email protected]

SOURCE Cynerio