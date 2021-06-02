Cynet Systems Earns Supplier Excellence Award from KellyOCG® for Delivering Unrivaled Workforce Solutions

STERLING, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynet Systems was one of 23 suppliers recently recognized at a virtual ceremony by KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, with a Supplier Excellence Award for providing superior workforce solutions with a focus on service, results, and a strategic partnership that made a significant positive impact on the KellyOCG business. Award winners represent top-performing suppliers across North America, EMEA and APAC and are less than 1% of the total KellyOCG supply chain, which includes 3,000 active partnerships across 140 countries.

The ninth annual event celebrated this year's honorees, which included seven diversity-owned suppliers within the KellyOCG Supplier Excellence and Going the Extra Mile award categories and a Rookie of the Year award recipient.

Cynet Systems was one of 21 Supplier Excellence Award winners. Winners in this category are evaluated on performance across several programs for hires, and response and hit rates, legal compliance, and operational partnerships with Kelly stakeholders.

"Our global supplier community is essential to supporting our customers with talent solutions that solve their most challenging workforce needs to move their business forward," said Pam Sands, senior director and global lead, Supplier Strategy and Engagement for Kelly. Cynet Systems is among an elite group of high-performing suppliers who are critical to the work of the future. We're honored to recognize them for their exceptional performance to connect customers with the full spectrum of top talent around the world."

Get more information about the KellyOCG Supplier Excellence Awards

Read the press release in the Kelly newsroom.

Visit the KellyOCG Supplier Excellence Awards page

About Cynet Systems

Cynet Systems Inc. is a certified Minority Business Enterprise, incorporated in 2010 by two visionary entrepreneurs; Ashwani (Ash) Mayur Co-CEO & CFO, spearheading the company's strategy and finance and Nikhil (Nick) Budhiraja, Co-CEO & COO, responsible for the company's strategy execution, operations and revenue generation.

Cynet has been servicing customers in various verticals over several industries, including but not limited to Information Technology, Engineering, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, BFSI, Telecom and Government sectors and has developed unmatched competencies across these verticals to provide trained consultants equipped with the right knowledge and skill to deliver high-quality technology solutions.

Since inception, Cynet has matched best-in-class talent to the needs of our clients. We have an efficient and responsive recruitment process providing customized solutions in both temporary and permanent placement. We believe in building long-lasting relationships with talent offering them continuity through successive placements, training and career development.

As a result of our non-conventional sourcing methodologies and exceptional services, we have received various industry-level accolades making Cynet one of the most awarded staffing firms today.

About KellyOCG

KellyOCG® connects you with the diverse talent you need to fuel and grow your business via exceptional MSP program management and an unrivaled global talent supply chain network. We combine proprietary insights with a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet your unique workforce needs. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

SOURCE Cynet Systems Inc.

Related Links

cynetsystems.com

