Cynopsis Media Names NY Interconnect as Finalist in Best of the Best Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Interconnect (NYI) has been recognized as a finalist for the Best of the Best Awards in the category of Best Multiplatform Branded Campaign. NYI – a joint venture between Altice USA, Charter and Comcast – was nominated alongside media conglomerates Viacom and NBCUniversal. Additional finalists in media-related categories include Netflix, CBS Sports Network, PBS, Bravo, and Discovery, Inc.

NY Interconnect

The Cynopsis annual awards event salutes excellence in national TV programming and marketing campaigns. It also recognizes outstanding achievement across teams and platforms and in overall merit. Winners will be announced on Feb. 6 at ThreeSixty NYC in Tribeca, New York. David Osmond (TV show host for "Wonderama") will emcee the event. Presenters include actress Angela Robinson (star of Tyler Perry's "The Haves and Have Nots"), reality stars Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis ("Meet the Frasers"), and comedian Megan Statler, among others.

"We're honored to be recognized by Cynopsis and named among such prominent organizations," said NYI's VP of Marketing and Communications Dâna Barakat. "The goal of the NY Guide to Advertising campaign was to communicate the key value propositions of our innovative platform, as well as the vast capabilities of our strategic teams. And, of course," added Barakat, "the campaign wouldn't be complete without NYI's unique brand of humor."

The NY Guide to Advertising showcases NYI's data-driven platform Audience One, which allows media buyers to reach viewers and capture impressions across multiple platforms with one media buy. The entertaining campaign demonstrates NYI's impressive reach and array of services while capturing that well-known New York wit.

