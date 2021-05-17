Cynosure Announces Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Experience Centre in London

"As a global leader in beauty aesthetics, Cynosure is not only committed to the relentless pursuit of innovation, but also to the success and advancement of our customers as they strive to bring out the Beautiful Energy in each and every one of their patients," said Todd Tillemans, Chief Executive Officer of Cynosure. "The new Centre provides a truly unique space for collaboration with our partners where we can facilitate unparalleled educational, training and research opportunities. It's another example of how we are committed to the overall success of our partners and our pioneering spirit in the aesthetic space."

The new Cynosure Experience Centre is a physical manifestation of that commitment, allowing everyone to experience the finest in energy-based innovations for face and body in high-spec treatment rooms. The multi-functional workspace will showcase Cynosure's industry-leading technology and comprehensive device portfolio, including TempSure® with FlexSure™, Potenza™, PicoSure® and StimSure®, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at new patented technologies and a strong pipeline of cutting-edge innovations. The 5,000-square-foot space will also serve as a clinical research hub to further develop best-in-class care regimens and treatment protocols.

"We are thrilled to open our doors at The Cynosure Experience Centre," said Sandi Peterson, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Operating Partner and Chairman of the Board of Cynosure. "We're confident that the new state-of-the-art facility and collaborative environment will not only help providers deliver the best possible patient outcomes, but also ignite new levels of purpose and passion in the beauty aesthetics industry."

To learn more about Cynosure and its portfolio of solutions, please visit www.cynosure.com.

About Cynosure

Cynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures, and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, and reduce cellulite. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light, and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio, and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Thailand, Japan, and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

