Cynthia Marshall, Kimberly Davis Among Confirmed Speakers for Women's Leadership Summit presented by Versant Health

BALTIMORE, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health announces the speaker lineup for the inaugural Women's Leadership Summit, to be held October 1, 2019 at the Volunteers of America Classic – the only LPGA event in Texas.

The Women's Leadership Summit is pleased to welcome a powerhouse lineup to its Inclusive Leaders session. Confirmed speakers include:

Cynthia Marshall – Chief Executive Officer at Dallas Mavericks (NBA)

– Chief Executive Officer at Dallas Mavericks (NBA) Kimberly Davis – Chief Accounting Officer at Versant Health

– Chief Accounting Officer at Versant Health Roberta Bowman – Chief Branding and Communications Officer at LPGA

– Chief Branding and Communications Officer at LPGA Katie Kelley – Vice Chair of Commercial Banking at BMO Harris Bank

– Vice Chair of Commercial Banking at BMO Harris Bank Rhonda Mower – Vice President of Culture and Diversity, Equality and Inclusion at Volunteers of America

"The speakers we've assembled are so much more than just 'women' or even leaders," says Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer, Versant Health. "They are empowering and inspiring people on a daily basis. It's just one more reason we are proud to partner with the LPGA and the Volunteers of America Classic to host this event."

Held in conjunction with an official LPGA event, the Women's Leadership Summit brings together leaders from multiple industries to explore workplace diversity and inclusion, share their own career and leadership experiences, and discuss strategies to drive long-lasting change.

Agenda* – October 1, 2019

The Tribute Golf Links Clubhouse, The Colony, TX

10:30 am - Registration and Networking

- Registration and Networking 11:00 am – Programming Kickoff

– Programming Kickoff 11:15 am – Fireside Chat: How Diversity & Inclusion Impacts Organizational Culture

– Fireside Chat: How Diversity & Inclusion Impacts Organizational Culture 12:00 pm – Lunch

– Lunch 12:45 pm – Inclusive Leaders Panel: Driving Positive Change for the Individual & the Organization

– Inclusive Leaders Panel: Driving Positive Change for the Individual & the Organization 1:45 pm – Closing Remarks

– Closing Remarks 2:00 – Golf activity with LPGA pros Emma Talley & Gerina Piller

Throughout the program, attendees will have an opportunity to network and grow their own professional networks. Registration for groups and individuals to attend the Women's Leadership Summit is currently open; visit www.voclassic.com/wls to purchase tickets. Follow the conversation online and on social media using #VOAClassic and #VersantHealthWLS.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers. For more information visit versanthealth.com .

About the Volunteers of America Classic

The 2019 Volunteers of America Classic, formerly the Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic, will return to Old American Golf Club in The Colony, TX for the second consecutive year. The official LPGA Tournament will feature 144 of the world's best female golfers in a four-day stroke-play event vying for a $1.3 million purse. In 2019, the tournament will embrace a new week, taking place September 30 through October 6, allowing for a stronger playing field and the opportunity to create new and unique programming for fans and the surrounding community. Be sure to follow along online , and on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter for the latest Tournament news.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women's golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

The LPGA demonstrates its dedication to the development of the game through The LPGA Foundation. Since 1991, this charitable organization has been committed to empowering and supporting girls and women through developmental and humanitarian golf initiatives, such as LPGA*USGA Girls Golf.

Follow the LPGA on its television home, Golf Channel, and on the web . Join the social conversation on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and on Instagram and Snapchat at @lpga_tour.

About Octagon

At Octagon we inspire brands, talent, and our people to see the world for all its potential. Then, we help our clients pick the right opportunity to make the next right move. We are a passionate team of 800 savvy veterans and bold upstarts, relentlessly committed to helping our clients and our teammates push forward. What's Your Move? See more at Octagon.com and join us @Octagon .

