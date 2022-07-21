Cynthia.io Launches On Demand AI Platform to Help Business Applications Deliver Customer Value - Announces completion of Seed Round funding

Startup emerges from stealth-mode with $10M valuation from strategic seed investors

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based Cynthia.io (cynthia.io) today announced the soft launch of its cognitive search platform for B2B companies featuring e-commerce and bespoke industry applications that enables businesses to uncover, analyze and act to improve product offerings and business intelligence. The company also announced that it has strategic pre-seed funding from experienced early-stage technology investors.

Cynthia.io is an early stage technology company focused on delivering cutting edge Artificial Intelligence to the business landscape. Cynthia.io will use the proceeds from its capital raise to further develop and commercialize its revolutionizing core deep learning technology. The company will continue to partner with businesses in areas of natural language understanding, search, recommendations and predictive analytics using state-of-the-art neural networks and machine learning models.

New York City based CMT Portfolio Advisors led the capital round. "We are very excited to join the Cynthia.io family and help to facilitate growth in the areas of artificial intelligence and machine learning. We have reviewed many companies in this sector and believe that Cynthia.io is developing in areas that will create a true paradigm shift for the sector. We are excited to be the first investment group to bring outside capital to Cynthia.io and will work closely with the company on strategy and in an advisory role." says Christophe Thomas, Managing Partner of CMT Portfolio Advisors

"We are very pleased to have CMT Portfolio Advisors as our seed investors and honored to have Christophe join our board. Cynthia.io will continue to develop our technology and on-board new customers, large and small, to deliver next generation natural language understanding, search, recommendations and predictive analytics. We will continue to develop customers across many sectors of business. Our general use, and easy-to-adapt AI, will continue to add significant value to all our customers. This initial capital raise will allow our company to create more impact and value across our customer base and position us for future growth." says Bruce Friedman, Co-Founder and CEO of Cynthia.io

"I created Cynthia to deliver scalable and inclusive Artificial Intelligence to millions of businesses everywhere in a way which is both socially responsible and environmentally friendly. I am incredibly excited and grateful that CMT Portfolio Advisors has provided the seed round of funding to bring Cynthia to the marketplace and the world." says David Williams, Founder and CTO of Cynthia.io

About Cynthia.io

Cynthia.io is a generalized, on-demand AI (cognitive search) platform that is auto scaling, optimized and universal. Cynthia.io provides clients with web service APIs and turnkey solutions that deliver immediate and near-effortless business value. Cynthia.io technology provides a broad range of intelligence capabilities, including state-of-the-art natural language understanding and predictive analytics. Cynthia.io offers fully managed development and rapid deployment of machine learning models and AI services. Cynthia.io is proud to be a sponsored member and financial recipient of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub.

Cynthia.io was founded by AI visionary David Williams in 2021. David serves as Founder/CTO for the company. Cynthia.io is based in Los Angeles and has clients across a wide range of market sectors serving businesses of all sizes. Interested in learning more about how Cynthia.io can add value and supercharge your business? Contact us at [email protected].

About CMT Portfolio Advisors

CMT Portfolio Advisors is a New York City based investment firm and family office. CMT invests across several asset classes with a focus on early stage companies including the technology sector. CMT advises its clients in several areas including risk analysis, education, succession planning and structure. CMT is led by managing partner Christophe Thomas, a veteran hedge fund manager.

Customer and Investors Inquiries: [email protected]

Press and Media Inquiries: Sue McCabe, CMO ([email protected])

SOURCE Cynthia.io Inc