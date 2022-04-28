Cypher Capital Invests in Blockchain GameFi Platform, Cross The Ages

Bijan Alizadeh, Co-Founder and Partner of Cypher Capital, stated, "We are proud that we have invested in Cross The Ages. This investment is in line with our goals of supporting blockchain crypto start-ups that have a strong value proposition in the blockchain, GameFi, and DeFi areas and who have a presence in the Middle East region."

He explains, "We are confident that Cross The Ages will make waves in the GameFi metaverse domain and will further develop the blockchain ecosystem globally."

Cross the Ages Chief Executive Officer, Sami Chlagou, the owner of game company Pixel Heart, which has produced more than 50 games for platforms such as Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation, commented, "When we developed Cross The Ages, one of the driving factors was to increase the adoption of blockchain technology using an immersive metaverse gaming experience incentivized with NFTs. We found kindred spirits in Cypher Capital who are advocating the growth of the blockchain ecosystem and whose goal is not simply to invest but to spread the passion for blockchain and crypto and its adoption and education."

Cross The Ages Universe is a digital collectible card game set in a dystopian clash of worlds, based on seven fantasy and science fiction novels from leading authors. The team includes 70 artists who have worked on major titles such as "Game of Thrones," "Star Wars," "Lord of the Rings" and "Harry Potter." Players compete individually and in teams for NFTs and have the option of converting digital cards into physical copies.

Aside from centralized digital cards on mobile, the game offers NFTs issued on the Polygon blockchain. Meanwhile, an in-game NFT marketplace allows players to buy, sell, trade and stake assets attained through game play.

The beta version of the CTA game will launch in late June 2022, with exclusive access for whitelisted players. CTA will then debut its in-game NFT marketplace and decentralized finance (DeFi) suite, which will also give users access to farming, pooling and bonding.

About Cypher Capital

Cypher Capital is a venture capital firm based in the UAE focused on crypto, blockchain and digital asset-related projects worldwide. Cypher Capital takes a holistic approach in creating an ecosystem in which crypto, blockchain and digital asset-related projects can thrive under the mentorship and relationships that Cypher Capital has to offer. Cypher Capital had recently announced a $100 million seed fund focused on investments in blockchain, crypto and other digital asset projects.

With a hands-on approach of nurturing start-ups in their initial phase, Cypher Capital has played an important role in the growth of successful crypto and blockchain start-ups, some of the names of which include Kilt Protocol, Sheesha Finance, PAID Network, Splinterlands, CasperLabs, Matterless Studios, Prasaga, and AukiLabs.

Cypher Capital is building a 10,000 sqft. hub for blockchain and crypto start-ups which is set to open in Q4 2022 in Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai. The hub reflects the company's vision in contributing to the blockchain community and in providing mentorship and guidance to its members in all matters relating to their projects. To learn more visit https://cyphercapital.com.

About Cross The Ages

Cross The Ages (CTA) is a mobile-first collectible card game set in a dystopian clash of worlds, based on seven fantasy and science fiction novels. Players compete individually and in teams for valuable NFTs while going on Metaverse quests to discover priceless 'easter eggs' hidden in the novels. CTA, built on blockchain technology, offers a full value cycle from mobile gaming to desktop gaming, then finally to physical collectible cards, leveraging near-field communication technology. CTA's first-of-its-kind gaming experience and striking artwork have already captured the attention of 400,000 community members worldwide.

SOURCE Cypher Capital