CYPHER LEARNING Chosen as Preferred Learning Platform Provider by a Global Community of Data Enthusiasts

A leading community for women in tech and AI, Women in Data helps increase diversity in data careers through awareness, opportunity and empowerment. To support its mission and increase knowledge-sharing, Women in Data deployed CYPHER LEARNING's MATRIX for Businesses platform. The nonprofit organization will use MATRIX to store all materials, such as learning modules and event recordings, in a single place, and enable real-time collaboration through groups. MATRIX will serve as a portal supporting the journey of the organization's members and their growing global community — enabling them to more fully realize the benefits of their memberships.

"As Women in Data continues to grow, we need a platform that supports our growth as an organization and community. MATRIX does just that," said Deni St. Lawrence, director of operations of Women in Data. "The CYPHER LEARNING team works with us to bring our ideas and vision to life, and helps us create a positive experience for Women in Data members where they can connect, grow and lead together, all in one place."

MATRIX is an intelligent learning platform for businesses that makes it easy to design and distribute learning materials, track learner progress, train clients and partners, and sell online courses.

"I am happy to welcome Women in Data as our new client," said Graham Glass, CEO of CYPHER LEARNING. "Through this partnership, we're pleased to support Women in Data's mission and enable their members to connect, collaborate and learn from one another in an easy, engaging way. At CYPHER LEARNING, we're dedicated to providing our customers with the most innovative learning products to help drive their successes."

For more details about CYPHER LEARNING products and client successes, please visit www.cypherlearning.com or email [email protected] .

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING provides an intelligent learning platform that is empowering schools, businesses, and entrepreneurs worldwide to reimagine online education and deliver the best learning experiences. CYPHER LEARNING has solutions for all major e-learning sectors: NEO LMS for K-20, MATRIX LMS for Businesses, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users at more than 20,000 organizations, CYPHER LEARNING supports 40+ languages and has offices worldwide with global headquarters in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com .

About Women in Data

Women in Data (WiD) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2015 by Sadie St. Lawrence when she noticed the lack of women representation as she began her own journey into data. Concerned about the prospect of gender equality in a data-driven future, the first chapter of Women in Data was launched with a mission to increase diversity in data careers. Today, Women in Data is a global community of 20,000 data enthusiasts of all backgrounds located in more than 30 countries around the world coming together to increase awareness, create opportunities and empower women in data careers.

https://www.womenindata.org/

