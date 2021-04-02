CYPHER LEARNING Inc. and ICT W.L.L. Announce a Strategic Regional Partnership to Provide Innovative Learning Solutions in Qatar and the Middle East

The MEA market for educational technology is expanding quickly, and academic institutions of all sizes require modern learning platforms to cover all their teaching and learning needs. CYPHER LEARNING and ICT WLL will work together to provide learning solutions to the public and private sectors in Qatar and the Middle East. Through this partnership, academic institutions will have the opportunity to improve their edtech strategy using NEO by CYPHER LEARNING , an award-winning learning platform.

NEO is a powerful platform that incorporates all the tools schools and universities need to support efficient teaching and learning while delivering a great user experience. NEO provides an indispensable set of features, including content authoring, competency-based learning, gamification, automation, learning paths, adaptive learning, and integrations with the most popular third-party systems.

Mr. Abdul Salam Knio, the Managing Partner of ICT, said: "This strategic regional partnership is another feather in our cap that reflects our true commitment towards Qatar's vision 2030. ICT WLL is strategically committed to helping customers realize the benefits of the digital economy and mitigate the risks of digital disruption."

To provide flexibility for the clients of this region and ensure they receive the best learning solution, CYPHER LEARNING is launching a NEO version on Microsoft Azure that is fully compliant with all the local regulations regarding cloud security and data privacy.



CYPHER LEARNING already had a strong partnership with Microsoft as NEO integrates with many Microsoft tools such as MS Teams, Immersive Reader, OneDrive, OneNote, and more. CYPHER LEARNING is a certified Microsoft Global Trainer Partner and has an edtech staff fully trained as Microsoft Innovative Educators. ICT WLL, also being a trusted Microsoft Partner, has further strengthened this partnership.

Graham Glass, CEO of CYPHER LEARNING, said: "Our mission is to improve education and have a bigger impact on the way people teach and learn through our platforms. ICT WLL and CYPHER LEARNING are both companies focused on innovation, and we're delighted to have them as a partner in our journey towards providing the best teaching and learning experience to customers."

Due to the increased popularity of CYPHER LEARNING products and the need to best serve clients in this region, CYPHER LEARNING also recently opened a new office located in Amman, Jordan.

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING is a company based in San Francisco that specializes in providing learning platforms to organizations worldwide. CYPHER LEARNING has three products: NEO LMS for Schools and Universities, MATRIX LMS for Businesses, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. All products are used by over 20,000 organizations, support 40+ languages, and have won several awards. CYPHER LEARNING is currently the only company that offers platforms in all major e-learning sectors: academic, corporate, and entrepreneurship.



About IC WLL

ICT WLL is part of the Midis Group, which operates in more than 30 countries, offering technology services to multiple industries: Education, Government, Banking & Finance, Energy, and others. They also provide digital technology solutions in AI, User and Customer Experience, FinTech, IoT & Industry 4.0, Cloud, Analytics, Robotics, and others. As a 4-time Microsoft Partner of the year award-winner, ICT is engaged in multiple National and Industrial initiatives in the Government, Energy, and other sectors.

