CYPHER LEARNING Releases Third-Party Content Integration with Go1.com for MATRIX LMS

The integration will allow users of MATRIX LMS to get seamless access to third-party content via the built-in catalog within the platform. Users will be able to install the Go1 catalog, browse it within MATRIX, then enroll in the courses directly from within the platform. Learners will be able to enroll in Go1 courses just like they would normally enroll in regular courses available in MATRIX.



Go1 is the first third-party content provider that CYPHER LEARNING is integrating within its learning platform for businesses. The company chose Go1 because of the quality and diversity of courses that the platform provides.

"I'm delighted to announce that Go1 will be our first content integration partner, making it easier for our customers to leverage the depth of the Go1 content library and the curation expertise that Go1 brings to the table," said Graham Glass, CEO of CYPHER LEARNING.

CYPHER LEARNING has three products: NEO LMS for Schools and Universities, MATRIX LMS for Businesses, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. CYPHER LEARNING is currently the only company that offers learning management systems in all major e-learning sectors: academic, corporate, and entrepreneurs. The platforms have received numerous awards and recognitions, are used by over 20,000 organizations, and are available in 40+ languages.

Go1 serves as the hub of the learning ecosystem, connecting to learning management systems and content providers to enable organizations to deliver their own learning content, or popular third-party content, in the systems they use every day. Instead of being locked into one provider, Go1's platform can integrate into existing systems and provide an endless learning library from all the best providers to ensure that they are getting the right resources for the training they need.

"We're excited to partner with CYPHER LEARNING as they span all major e-learning sectors, helping Go1 expand its global footprint even further. CYPHER LEARNING is an established brand in the global market, and our collaboration can only enhance both companies' standing among customers and potential clients," explains Andrew Barnes, Co-founder, and CEO of Go1.com.

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING is a company based in San Francisco that specializes in providing learning platforms to organizations around the world. CYPHER LEARNING has three products: NEO LMS for Schools and Universities, MATRIX LMS for Businesses, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. All products are used by over 20,000 organizations, support 40+ languages, and have won several awards.



About Go1

Go1 makes it easy for organizations to learn, with the world's most comprehensive online library of learning resources. Go1 pulls the world's top online learning providers into one place, delivering all the learning an organization needs in a single solution. With over 1.5 million learners - and growing - Go1 is a world leader in online learning. Go1 has raised over US$80 million in total funding from investors including M12 - Microsoft's venture fund, SEEK, Madrona Venture Group, Salesforce Ventures, Shark Tank investor Steve Baxter and Oxford University. To learn more about Go1, visit www.go1.com.



