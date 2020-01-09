CYPHER LEARNING Returns to BETT to Showcase NEO LMS and its Latest Personalized Learning Features

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With educators increasingly looking at tools to enhance the learning process, NEO LMS empowers students to learn and collaborate in a digital environment, while teachers can effortlessly monitor and assess student progress. Attendees can visit NEO LMS at Booth NK31 and get refreshing insights on how to design a great learning experience using the platform as well as take part in interactive activities in order to win prizes.

Visitors will be able to explore NEO's newest features such as drag and drop widgets, assignment annotations, tagging, mentor accounts, and more. Attendees will also get a first glimpse at some of the cutting-edge functionalities that will come in 2020, such as the Personal AI assistant that helps measure current competencies and develop new competencies based on existing skills or skills that need to be developed.

NEO is an LMS known for its indispensable set of features for schools and universities, including content authoring, competency-based learning, gamification, and automation; all creating an innovative way to teach and learn that boosts student engagement and makes teaching easier.

BETT brings together 850 leading companies, 103 exciting new edtech startups, and over 34,000 attendees, with 146 countries represented from the global education community. The purpose of the event is to connect and discuss the future of education, as well as the role technology and innovation, play in enabling all educators and learners to thrive.

To find out more, visit the NEO team at Booth NK31 in the expo hall or go to www.neolms.com

About NEO LMS and CYPHER LEARNING

NEO is a world-class, award-winning LMS for use by schools and universities. The platform is known for its easy-to-use and beautiful user interface, a comprehensive set of innovative features, and pricing that provides great value for money. NEO is a product of CYPHER LEARNING, a company that specializes in providing learning platforms for organizations around the world. CYPHER LEARNING products are used by over 20,000 organizations, support 40+ languages, and have millions of users.

