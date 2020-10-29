Cyprium Partners Completes Subordinated Debt Investment in Kustom US, Inc.

Zion, based in Pasco, Washington, is a water and mold remediation business serving the Pacific Northwest. It represents Kustom's eighth add-on acquisition and will complement Kustom's existing operations in the region. The transaction closed on July 1.

"The Zion acquisition is consistent with Kustom's long-term strategy of completing acquisitions of companies with a strategic fit and combining the quality service developed by the local relationships with the size, reach and expertise of its national enterprise," said Cindy Babitt, a Partner at Cyprium. "Zion brings several talented managers that have an extraordinarily good fit with Kustom's culture and team. We are proud to support Kustom in this acquisition and future opportunities."

"It is important to keep Kustom a privately owned and controlled company to execute its long term strategic growth plan. The completion of the transaction with Cyprium Partners and the addition of mezzanine financing provides additional capital and flexibility to continue Kustom's long term strategic growth plan on a non-control basis. We have always been selective as to who we do business with, and both Cyprium and Kustom are Midwest founded firms, sharing similar cultural fit and values," said Andrew Zavodney, CEO Kustom US.

About Cyprium Partners

Cyprium Partners is a private equity and mezzanine firm focused on non-controlling investments in profitable middle-market companies, allowing company owners and their management teams to retain a controlling interest in their businesses. Cyprium provides common equity, preferred stock, subordinated debt, or any combination thereof, offering flexibility and increasing the certainty of close.

With offices in Cleveland, New York, and Chicago, the firm invests $10 million to $60 million per transaction in U.S. and Canadian companies with $8 million or more of EBITDA. Learn more about Cyprium Partners at www.cyprium.com.

