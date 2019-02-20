Cyren Email Security Wins Top Honors In Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) today announced that Cyren Email Security, its secure email gateway offered as a cloud service, took top honors in this year's Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, winning a first-place gold award in the email security category ahead of six other finalists.

Cyren won the same top honor last year, and placed at the top in the anti-malware category in 2017, making Cyren a three-year winner in one of the cybersecurity industry's most sought-after awards. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize products, companies and individuals that demonstrate innovation, excellence and leadership in information security.

Cyren Email Security is a pure SaaS offering that adds an advanced layer of threat protection to Office 365 or any corporate email system, with innovative capabilities like inline cloud sandboxing, malware outbreak protection, and time-of-click analysis. The service reduces businesses' window of exposure to cyber threats by blocking them as attacks begin, leveraging the real-time "big data" intelligence of Cyren's GlobalView security cloud, which processes 25 billion security transactions each day. This translates to the fastest and most comprehensive security, with rapid detection and time-to-protection from new phishing attacks as well as ransomware and other malware.

"Our three-year winning streak in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards underscores Cyren's unmatched strengths in cyber-threat detection," said Dan Maier, vice president of marketing at Cyren. "This year in particular, it's gratifying that the market has recognized our 100% SaaS secure email gateway offering for innovation and excellence. That's why some of the largest IT companies in the world have relied on Cyren's email protection technology for years."

Is Your Email Security Working?

Cyren offers a free email security "Gap Analysis" to companies interested in evaluating their current email security. The secure, easy-to-deploy and unobtrusive diagnostic tool provides IT and security professionals with clear, actionable threat diagnostics and recommendations.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's 100% cloud internet security solutions to protect them against cyber attacks and data loss every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time to protection from cyber threats with award-winning security as a service for web, email, sandboxing, and DNS for enterprises, and embedded threat intelligence solutions for security vendors and service providers. Customers like Google and Check Point are just a few of the businesses that depend on Cyren every day to power their security. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

