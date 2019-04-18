Cyren Recognized in 2019 CRN Partner Program Guide

MCLEAN, Va., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN), a leader in cloud security, today announced its recognition in The Channel Company's 2019 CRN Partner Program Guide. The annual guide identifies the top channel partner programs in the industry today.

Designed to be simple, manageable and rewarding, the Cyren GoCloud Partner Program provides the tools and financial benefits that allow partners to successfully sell Cyren's award-winning, 100% cloud security offerings.

"With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel."

"Our inclusion in this year's CRN Partner Program Guide is a testament that Cyren is continually committed to its channel partners," said Denise Ahrens, director of global channel marketing at Cyren. "We see our partner program as a true extension of our sales force – and our ongoing recognition by CRN underscores our dedication to channel success."

To assemble the guide, The Channel Company's research team assessed each supplier's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/ppg.

The Cyren GoCloud Partner Program is a tiered channel program that empowers a global network of channel partners to grow cloud security revenue. Click here to learn more and apply to become a Cyren partner today.

