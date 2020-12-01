Cysiv Expands Leadership Team with COO and CFO Additions

Roth has more than 30 years of experience in the IT and cybersecurity industry and is responsible for all facets of Cysiv customer engagement and success, from sales through onboarding and service delivery. Over the past decade, he has held leadership roles at Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, where he was vice president in the US sales organization, and also previously in the global alliances team. David held management positions at IBM/NYNEX and Microsoft early in his career, and then became a serial entrepreneur holding CEO and leadership roles at a number of early-stage, high-growth technology companies, including AppFirst (now ScienceLogic), Trigence (now VirtaMove), Consera (now HP), Stratis Group (Now Dell/EMC) and PCSI (now Ness).

"With its cloud-native next-gen SIEM technology, experienced team and key industry partnerships, few companies have such a strong foundation for rapid global growth and I'm excited to be joining the company," said David Roth, Cysiv's new COO. "My first priority will be to significantly expand our sales and channel to support the tremendous growth in demand for SOC-as-a-Service."

Thomas has 15 years of experience developing and managing highly functional and progressive financial organizations in the cybersecurity and semi-conductor industries. In her role as Cysiv CFO, she provides financial and accounting leadership, contributes to the strategic direction of the company, and ensures company-wide financial execution. Prior to joining Cysiv, she held leadership roles at high growth companies including Zimperium (a leader in mobile threat defense) and DeviceFidelity (acquired by Square Technologies).

"The company is uniquely well-positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand from organizations that need help to detect, investigate and respond to threats using a platform that leverages the power of data science and automation to address the many cyber security challenges that organizations are struggling with," added Kathleen Thomas, Cysiv CFO. "It's an honor to be joining this team. They have the solid financial backing, experienced team, innovative service offering and customer-first busines model required for success."

About Cysiv

Cysiv provides security operations center (SOC)-as-a-Service to organizations and service providers that need advanced, 24/7 cyber threat detection and response for on-premise, cloud, container and serverless environments. Cysiv uniquely combines its cloud-native, co-managed, next-gen SIEM platform, with vendor-agnostic telemetry, advanced data science, actionable cyber intel, experts that operate as an extension to your team, and a managed security product stack, and delivers them as a service, with simple, consumption-based monthly billing. To learn more, visit www.cysiv.com .

