Cytegic and S-RM Intelligence and Risk Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership to Push Rapid Cyber Risk Quantification to a New Level

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytegic, the leading automated comprehensive cyber risk management platform powering the cyber insurance revolution, and S-RM Intelligence and Risk Consulting, one of the world's leading risk and intelligence consultancies, today announced a strategic partnership to leverage Cytegic's rapid cyber risk quantification across global markets and the insurance industry.

"Insurance companies are striving to underwrite cyber risk more smartly, more efficiently, and with more transparency. They are striving to understand how they can leverage analytics to better tailor their service offering and sales conversations, no matter where they work," said Steven Schwartz, VP of Strategy and Insurance. "Cytegic is the underpinning mechanism allowing the industry to do exactly that. We're excited that this strategic partnership with S-RM further extends the value of Cytegic given their extensive domain expertise and global resources, enabling both enterprises and the insurance industry to rapidly quantify cyber risk. Our combined resources will seek to transform traditional cyber risk management through automated value-added insights and professional support that optimize the spend between risk mitigation and risk transfer to achieve cyber resilience."

The lack of historical experience and rapidly evolving nature of cyber risk creates significant challenges for quantifying cyber risk. With limited human and financial resources, many organizations have a weak grasp of what their cyber risk actually means to their bottom line.

"Partnering with Cytegic allows us to deliver a new dimension to optimizing cyber risk management and resilience," said Billy Gouveia, Senior Managing Director of Cyber Security at S-RM. "Cytegic's robust solution helps S-RM's cyber consultants support our clients in identifying, measuring, and managing cyber risks and driving efficiencies."

From brokers to underwriters and board members, the entire value chain can leverage the power of Cytegic with S-RM's intellectual and human capital, to take full advantage of rapid cyber risk quantification and cyber risk management.

Elon Kaplan, CEO of Cytegic said, "We are excited to partner with S-RM, a global leader in risk consulting with extensive expertise in cyber risk management and insurance, to drive forward the cyber insurance revolution. Cytegic's non-invasive and automated cyber risk quantification platform enables end-to-end cost-optimized management and ROI of cyber risk mitigation and cyber risk transfer with precision, validity and financial transparency."

ABOUT S-RM INTELLIGENCE AND RISK CONSULTING:

S-RM is a global risk and intelligence consultancy. Founded in 2005, we have 300+ experts and advisors across six international offices, serving clients in all regions and across all major sectors. Our team of experts speak 30+ languages, with backgrounds in intelligence, government, finance, journalism, military, and academia, and are supported by a network of 1200+ partners and consultants. We support world-class organizations at all levels, from corporate boards through to frontline teams, providing intelligence, resilience, and response. We provide intelligence that informs critical decisions and strategies, from investments and partnerships through to disputes. We make organizations more resilient to cyberattacks and physical security threats. We enable businesses and organizations to respond quickly and effectively to cyberattacks, security incidents, and organizational crises. Find out more at www.s-rminform.com.

ABOUT CYTEGIC:

Cytegic's revolutionary cyber risk quantification platform is the industry's first automated end-to-end solution that encompasses the entire scope of cyber risk assessment and financial impact analysis across the entire insurance and risk value chain. After 25+ man-years of R&D and 4 granted US patents, Cytegic has made groundbreaking steps in the highly challenging task of quantifying cyber risk at any level of scale, from SMB's to Fortune 500. Utilized globally by insurers, enterprises, and global consulting partners, Cytegic's Automated Cyber Risk Officer (ACRO), leverages forward-looking, contextual and quantified global threat intelligence with internal, technologically validated defensive capabilities, to automatically identify risks to an organization's business assets and financial impact at any degree of granularity. We can finally talk about cyber risk as a business risk tied to dollars and ROI; and make informed business decisions.

