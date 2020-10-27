Cytocom Strategic Vision Conference Call Reminder

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytocom, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company in the area of immune-modulation, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael K. Handley, will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the proposed merger with Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI) and provide a strategic vision for the combined company.

Conference Call Information:

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing:

(646) 558-8656 (U.S.)

Conference ID: 841 7828 2704

Passcode: 281020

The conference call can also be accessed at https://cleartrustonline.com/cytocom. Approximately two hours following the live event, a webcast replay of the conference call will be available on Cytocom's website https://www.cytocom.com/investors/ for approximately 30 days.

About Cytocom

Cytocom, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. Cytocom is developing therapies designed to elicit directly within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. Specifically, Cytocom has four programs in late-stage clinical development in Crohn's disease, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis and pancreatic cancer. Cytocom believes that its technologies can meaningfully leverage the human immune system for prophylactic and therapeutic purposes by eliciting killer T cell response levels not achieved by other published immunotherapy approaches. Cytocom's immunomodulatory technology restores the balance between the cellular (Th1) and the humoral (Th2) immune systems. Immune balance is regulated through T-helper cells that produce cytokines. The Th1 lymphocytes help fight pathogens within cells like cancer and viruses through interferon-gamma and macrophages. The Th2 lymphocytes target external pathogens like cytotoxic parasites, allergens, toxins through the activation of B-cells and antibody production to effect to dendritic cells, which are natural activators of killer T cells, also known as cytotoxic T cells, or CD8+ T cells. Furthermore, the Cytocom technology antagonizes the toll-like receptors to inhibit pro-inflammatory cytokines. To learn more about Cytocom, Inc., please visit www.cytocom.com

Contact

Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Maureen McEnroe, CFA/Miriam Miller

(212) 375-2664 / 2694

[email protected]

[email protected]

Media Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Johanna Bennett

(212) 375-2686

[email protected]

SOURCE Cytocom, Inc.