Cytocom to Present at the Spring 2021 Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytocom, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company creating second generation immune therapies, announced today that Mike Handley, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Spring 2021 meeting of the Virtual Oncology Investor Conference, sponsored by the National Foundation for Cancer Research, taking place March 29, 2021 to April 1, 2021. The presentation will be available for all registered attendees.

During the presentation, Mr. Handley will provide an overview of Cytocom's business and recent corporate achievements, as well as the anticipated near-term milestones in clinical programs for COVID-19, pancreatic cancer and Crohn's disease.

Details of Cytocom's presentation are as follows:

Event: Spring 2021 Oncology Investor Conference Date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 Time: 11:50 a.m. ET Registration: https://www.oncologyinvestorconference.com/register

Members of the Cytocom's management team will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors and representatives of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies who are registered to attend the conference. Following the conclusion of the event, a recording of Mr. Handley's presentation will be available under "Recent Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.cytocom.com.

About Cytocom

Cytocom, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. Cytocom is developing therapies designed to elicit directly within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. Specifically, Cytocom has four programs in late-stage clinical development for Crohn's disease, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis and pancreatic cancer. To learn more about Cytocom, Inc., please visit www.cytocom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties inherent in research and development; the uncertainties inherent in business and financial planning, including, without limitation, risks related to Cytocom's business and prospects, adverse developments in Cytocom's markets, or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets, regulatory environment or economies generally; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Contact

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Maureen McEnroe, CFA (Investors)

(212) 375-2664

[email protected]

Johanna Bennett (Media)

(212) 375-2686

[email protected]

SOURCE Cytocom, Inc.