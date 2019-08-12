Cytogenetics Markets, 2018-2019 & 2019-2023 & 2028 - FISH Remains the Single Most Important Technology in Cytogenetics

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cytogenetics - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report deals with cytogenetics in a broader sense rather than the classical use mainly to describe the chromosome structure and identify abnormalities related to disease.

The scope of cytogenetics includes several technologies besides fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), and multicolor FISH. Molecular cytogenetics includes the application of nanobiotechnology, microarrays, real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR), in vivo imaging, and single molecule detection. Bioinformatics is described briefly as it plays an important role in analyzing data from many of these technologies.



FISH remains the single most important technology in cytogenetics. Several innovations are described of which the most important are single copy FISH, in vivo FISH (imaging of nucleic acids in living cells) and nanotechnology-based FISH. The unique character of peptide nucleic acid (PNA) allows these probes to hybridize to target nucleic acid molecules more rapidly and with higher affinity and specificity compared with DNA probes. PNA-FISH is more suited for rapid diagnosis of infections. RNA-FISH and locked nucleic acids (LNAs), are also described.



Microarray/biochip-based technologies for cytogenetics promise to speed up detection of chromosome aberrations now examined by FISH. Other important genomic technologies are whole genome expression array and direct molecular analysis without amplification. Analysis of single-cell gene expression promises a more precise understanding of human disease pathogenesis and has important diagnostic applications. Optical Mapping can survey entire human genomes for insertions/deletions, which account for a significantly greater proportion of genetic variation between closely-related genomes as compared to single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), and are a major cause of gene defects.



Technologies encompassed within molecular imaging include optical imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear medicine techniques. Positron emission tomography (PET) is the most sensitive and specific technique for imaging molecular pathways in vivo in humans. Cytogenetics can be refined by application of cytogenetics at single molecule level. Nanotechnology has facilitated the development of technology for single molecule imaging.



Atomic force microscope (AFM) has become a well-established technique for imaging single biomolecules under physiological conditions. The scanning probe microscope (SPM) system is emerging as an increasingly important tool for non-intrusive interrogation of biomolecular systems in vitro and have been applied to improve FISH. Another example of application of nanobiotechnology is QD (quantum dot)-FISH probes, which can detect down to the single molecule level.



There are connections between cytogenetics and biomarkers of genetic disorders as well as cancer. Biomarkers are very important for molecular diagnostics. Not only are molecular diagnostic technologies used for discovery of biomarkers, biomarkers are the basis of several diagnostics. As a means to understand pathomechanism of disease and as links between diagnostics and therapeutics, biomarkers are playing a role in the development of personalized medicine. Application of cytogenetics extend beyond genetic disorder and cancer to diagnosis of several other diseases. Other important applications are drug discovery, and development of personalized medicine.



The chapter on markets provides a global perspective of the cytogenetics business in the major markets: US, Western Europe (including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan. The total figures for the market are also broken out according to the technologies and major disease areas in which they are applied. Markets figure are given for the year 2018 and estimates are made for the years 2023 and 2028.



Advantages and limitations of various technologies have been pointed out throughout the report but this chapter includes SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis of some of the competing technologies including the following:



Conventional FISH

Innovative FISH technologies

PCR-based assays

Single molecule imaging.



Unfulfilled needs in cytogenetics market are depicted graphically. Among various technologies, FISH is most advanced and less opportunities for further development than single molecule detection, which is in infancy and has more future potential.



The report includes summary profiles of 70 companies relevant to cytogenetics along with their 80 collaborations. Companies developing innovative technologies as well as those supplying equipment/services/reagents are identified. The report text is supplemented with 27 Tables and 9 figures. Selected 200 references are included in the bibliography.



Key Topics Covered:



0. Executive Summary



1. Introduction

Definitions

Historical evolution of cytogenetics

Scope of cytogenetics

Molecular cytogenetics

Basics of molecular biology relevant to cytogenetics

DNA

RNA

DNA transcription

Chromosomes

Mitochondrial DNA

Genes

The genetic code

Gene expression

The human genome

Variations in the human genome

Variations in DNA sequences

Single nucleotide polymorphisms

Copy number variations in the human genome

Genotype and haplotypes

Complex chromosomal rearrangements

Insertions and deletions in the human genome

Large scale variation in human genome

Structural variations in the human genome

Replication of the DNA helix

Transposons

Mapping and sequencing of structural variation from human genomes



2. Technologies used for cytogenetics

Introduction

Quantitative fluorescent polymerase chain reaction

RNA interference and cytogenetics

RNA-induced transcriptional silencing complex

RNAi and cancer cytogenetics

Single cell genetics by siRNA ablation

Role of miRNAs in cancer cytogenetics

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis

Preimplantation genetic haplotyping

Bioinformatics and cytogenetics

FISH probe design software

LS-CAP algorithm

Distance-based clustering of CGH data



3. Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization

Introduction

Innovative FISH technologies

Automation of FISH

Chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH)

Direct visual in situ hybridization

Direct labeled Satellite FISH probes

Fiber FISH

FISH with telomere-specific probes

High-throughput quantitative FISH

In vivo FISH

Interphase FISH

Intron chromosomal expression FISH

Multicolor FISH

Multicolor chromosome banding

Oligonucleotide FISH

peT-FISH

Primed in situ labeling

RNA-FISH

Single copy FISH probes

Use of peptide nucleic acid with FISH

Use of locked nucleic acids with FISH

Applications of FISH

Companies involved in FISH diagnostics



4. Genomic Technologies relevant to Cytogenetics

Introduction

Karyotyping based on sequencing

Microarrays/biochips for cytogenetics

Microarrays vs karyotyping

Tissue microarrays

Chromosome copy number analysis

Combination of FISH and gene chips

Combination of CGH+SNP microarrays

SignatureChip

Molecular Combing

High density oligonucleotide arrays

Next Generation Screening

Comparative genomic hybridization

Array-based comparative genomic hybridization

aCGH vs karyotyping

Comparison of array CGH and multipoint FISH

Combined use of tissue microarrays and aCGH

Single-cell array CGH

Regulatory requirements for array CGH

Future prospects of aCGH

Whole genome expression microarrays

Life Technologies Expression Array System

Arrayit's H25K

CytoScan HD Array

Optical Mapping

Single cell cytogenetics

Single cell PCR

LATE-PCR

AmpliGrid-System

Digital Counting

Analysis of single-cell gene expression

Fluorescent in situ RNA sequencing

Application of single cell cytogenetics in preimplantation genetic testing

Direct molecular analysis without amplification



5. Molecular Imaging & Single Molecular Detection

Molecular imaging

Companies involved in molecular imaging

Single molecule detection

Spectrally resolved fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy

Single-molecule fluorescence resonance energy transfer

Confocal laser scanning

Single Molecule Array

PCR systems for single molecule detection

Real-time PCR

Digital PCR

Emulsion PCR

Rolling circle amplification technology

Microfluidic assay for protein expression at the single molecule level

Bioinformatic and single molecule detection



6. Role of Nanobiotechnology in Cytogenetics

Introduction

Nanobiology and the cell

Visualization on nanoscale

Application of AFM for biomolecular imaging

Future insights into biomolecular processes by AFM

Use of AFM for microdissection of chromosomes

Scanning probe microscopy

Near-field scanning optical microscopy

Multiple single-molecule fluorescence microscopy

Nanoscale scanning electron microscopy

Nanotechnology-based FISH

Study of chromosomes by atomic force microscopy

Quantum dot FISH

Nanobiotechnology for single molecule detection

Nanolaser spectroscopy for detection of cancer in single cells

Carbon nanotube transistors for genetic screening

Quantum-dots-FRET nanosensors for single molecule detection

3D single-molecular imaging by nanotechnology

Manipulation of DNA sequence by use of nanoparticles

Nanofluidic/nanoarray devices to detect a single molecule of DNA

Nanopore technology

Portable nanocantilever system for diagnosis

Nanobiosensors



7. Biomarkers and Cytogenetics

Introduction

Definitions

Biomarkers and cytogenetics

Cancer biomarkers

Technologies for detection of cancer biomarkers

Telomerase as a biomarker of cancer

Digital karyotyping for cancer biomarkers

Optical systems for in vivo molecular imaging of cancer

Circulating cancer cells in blood as biomarkers of cancer

Array CGH for biomarker discovery in cancer

Genetic biomarkers



8. Applications of Cytogenetics

Introduction

Applications of cytogenetics in research

Cytogenetics of embryonic stem cells

Genetic disorders

Technologies for diagnosis of genetic disorders

Cytogenetic microarrays for diagnosis of mental retardation

Detection of copy number variations in genetic disorders

Detection of non-recurrent DNA rearrangements by aCGH

Quantitative fluorescent PCR

Representational oligonucleotide microarray analysis

SignatureChip-based diagnostics for cytogenetic abnormalities

Screening for cytogenetic abnormalities

Cytogenetics in prenatal diagnosis

aCGH for prenatal diagnosis

BAC HD Scan test

FISH for prenatal diagnosis

PCR for prenatal diagnosis of trisomy 21

Plasma DNA sequencing to detect fetal chromosomal aneuploidies

Concluding remarks and future prospects of prenatal diagnosis

Cytogenetics in preimplantation genetic diagnosis

Array CGH for PGD

Fluorescent PCR for PGD

FISH for PGD

PGD using whole genome amplification

Conditions detected by preimplantation cytogenetic diagnosis

The future of preimplantation genetic diagnosis

Disorders of the nervous system

Application of cytogenetics in epilepsy

Neuropsychiatric disorders in children

Cardiovascular disorders

Infections

PNA-FISH for diagnosis of infections

Diagnosis of bacterial infections at single molecule level

Detection of single virus particles

Role of cytogenetics in drug discovery and development

Role of cytogenetics in the development of personalized medicine

Relation of cytogenetics to personalized medicine

Cytomics as a basis for personalized medicine

Molecular imaging and personalized medicine

Cytogenetics for gender determination

Gender determination in competitive sport

Gender determination in forensic cases

Regulatory aspects of FISH



9. Cancer Cytogenetics

Cancer genetics

Cytogenetic abnormalities in cancer

Cytogenetic technologies for molecular diagnosis of cancer

Applications of aCGH in oncology

Cytogenetics of tumor cells in body fluids

Cytogenetics and microRNAs

FISH-based techniques

FISH on paraffin-embedded tissues

High-throughput Imaging Position Mapping

Gene expression profiles predict chromosomal instability in tumors

Loss of heterozygosity

Molecular Combing for cancer diagnosis

Mutation detection at molecular level

Proteomic identification of oncogenic chromosomal translocation partners

SNPs and cytogenetics

Tissue microarrays for cancer diagnosis

Applications of cytogenetics in molecular diagnosis of cancer

Molecular cytogenetics in hematological malignancies

Chromosome translocations in leukemias

Cytogenetics diagnostics for leukemia

Cytogenetics of acute myeloid leukemia

Detection of p53 deletions in chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Cytogenetics of lymphomas

Cytogenetics of myelodysplastic syndrome

Cytogenetics of plasma cell myeloma

Bladder cancer

Bone and soft tissue tumors

Brain tumors

Breast cancer

Chromosomal aberrations in breast carcinomas

FISH vs CISH and SISH for determining of HER-2/neu amplification

Genomic profiles of breast cancer

Colorectal cancer

Lung cancer

Ovarian cancer

aCGH analyses of cisplatin-resistant ovarian cancer cells

Prostate cancer

Renal cancer

Thyroid cancer

Cytogenetics-based anticancer strategies

aCGH-based strategies for targeting cancer pathways

Allele-specific inhibition

Prognostic and therapeutic significance of gene amplifications

RNAi-based approach for leukemia

Significance of double minutes

Online resources for cancer cytogenetics

The Cancer Genome Atlas

Concluding remarks on cancer cytogenetics



10. Cytogenetics Markets

Introduction

Methods for study of cytogenetic markets

Cytogenetic markets according to technologies

Market for FISH technologies

Array CGH markets

Sorting the markets of overlapping technologies

Markets for cytogenetics according to therapeutic areas

Geographical distribution of markets for cytogenetics

SWOT of competing technologies

Unfulfilled needs

Limitations of current technologies

Promising future developments in cytogenetics

Commercial aspects of genome sequencing technologies

Cost of genotyping



11. Companies

Profiles of companies

Collaborations



12. References



