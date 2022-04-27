Cytology Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Growing Cervical Cancer Screening Awareness |Technavio

Cytology Market: Scope

The cytology market covers the following areas:

Cytology Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global cytology industry growth is the growing cervical cancer screening awareness owing to favorable initiatives by the government as well as NGOs. Globally, an estimated 604,127 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2020. Also, the treatment costs accounted for USD 2 billion per year for cervical cancer in the US. Thus, in countries such as India, Pink Chain Campaigns are launched to raise awareness about the spread of cervical cancer. Similarly, in Australia, cervical cancer stands third most commonly diagnosed gynecological cancer in women. CDC's National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP) provides screening and diagnostic services for breast and cervical cancer to low-income, underinsured, and uninsured women across the US. Such initiatives will increase the awareness among the people, thereby fueling the market during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global cytology industry growth is the factors affecting the adequacy of tests such as air-drying artifacts, diagnostic pitfalls, and false-negative results. Air dying artifacts give a false impression of enlargement of cells and nuclei. Furthermore, poor fixation techniques, inflammatory changes, and cellular changes related to radiation may obscure cellular details and misinterpret the result. In addition, false-positive diagnosis can occur in case of pregnancy, contamination of the sample, inflammation, presence of hemorrhage, and inexperienced pathologist. Such factors will affect the adequacy of the test result and hence negatively affect the market growth in the coming years.

Cytology Market: Segmentation Analysis

The cytology market analysis report includes segmentation based on End-user ( Hospitals, research laboratories and academic institutions, and others) and Geography - North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The cytology market is fragmented and the growth strategies adopted by vendors to compete in the market are Mergers and acquisitions, Collaborations, and Distribution agreements.

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Arbor Vita Corp.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Bio Optica Milano Spa

CellPath Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

Diapath S.p.A.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Poly Scientific R and D Corp.

Polysciences Inc.

Promega Corp.

Southwest Precision Instruments LLC

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare

Cytology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.6 Performing market contribution North America at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Arbor Vita Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Optica Milano Spa, CellPath Ltd., Danaher Corp., Diapath S.p.A., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Poly Scientific R and D Corp., Polysciences Inc., Promega Corp., Southwest Precision Instruments LLC, Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Trivitron Healthcare Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

