CytoSorbents Achieves Milestone of More than 100,000 CytoSorb Treatments Delivered Cumulatively To Date

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a critical care immunotherapy leader using its CytoSorb® blood purification technology to treat deadly inflammation in critically-ill and cardiac surgery patients around the world, announces that it has reached a major milestone in the history of the company with the cumulative delivery of more than 100,000 CytoSorb cartridges to date to hospitals around the world, including those here in the United States. CytoSorb is distributed in a total of 65 countries globally.

The CytoSorbents management team, including CEO Dr. Phillip Chan, President and COO Vincent Capponi, CFO Kathleen Bloch, CMO Dr. Efthymios Deliargyris, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Managing Director of CytoSorbents Europe GmbH Dr. Christian Steiner, and Vice President of Business Development Christopher Cramer, commented in a joint statement:

CytoSorb is Changing Medicine

"Changing the practice of medicine is neither quick nor easy, particularly when patients' lives are at stake. But we are doing this with our CytoSorb® blood purification therapy, now with more than 100,000 treatments delivered cumulatively to date, with tens of thousands of patients treated, and many lives saved."

One CytoSorb, Many Life-saving Applications

"The journey began with the vision that CytoSorb blood purification could calm the "cytokine storm" and deadly inflammation that often leads to organ dysfunction and failure, and in many cases death, in patients with sepsis. Sepsis and septic shock are the result of an overzealous immune response to a severe infection that is responsible for 1 in 5 deaths worldwide. But through collaboration with the medical and scientific research community, particularly those who ventured 'outside the box' for treatment alternatives to major unmet medical needs, the uses of CytoSorb have continued to flourish. These applications now encompass the treatment of a wide range of life-threatening conditions such as trauma, refractory shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), complications of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection, influenza, burn injury, acute liver failure, cytokine release syndrome in CAR T-cell cancer immunotherapy, complications of cardiac surgery, post-operative peritonitis, pancreatitis, rhabdomyolysis, necrotizing fasciitis or "flesh eating bacterial infection", toxic shock syndrome, treatment of Dengue fever, drug overdose, serious perioperative bleeding following urgent/emergent cardiothoracic surgery in patients on antithrombotic medications or "blood thinners", infective endocarditis, and many others."

It Takes a GLOBAL Village

"The parochial proverb 'It takes a village' means that to accomplish something truly great, it requires the dedication and talents of many people working together locally towards a common goal. But just as the problems of critical care and cardiac surgery transcend country boundaries and continents, so too has the CytoSorb movement spread across the global community. We are here today because of the commitment and contributions of so many.

From our Board of Directors and management team, our deepest gratitude to the broader CytoSorbents family worldwide for your trust and confidence. We thank our patients and their families, physicians, nurses, and healthcare workers, hospital administrators, clinical and scientific collaborators, our distribution and strategic partners, our service providers, and all of our shareholders, both new and old.

And a special, heartfelt thanks to our fantastic employees and their families, who even in difficult times like these, have remained steadfast to the cause, knowing that we are working to make a real difference in the lives of people around the world."

About CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in critical care immunotherapy, specializing in blood purification. Its flagship product, CytoSorb® is approved in the European Union with distribution in 65 countries around the world, as an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber designed to reduce the "cytokine storm" or "cytokine release syndrome" that could otherwise cause massive inflammation, organ failure, and death in common critical illnesses. These are conditions where the risk of death is extremely high, yet no effective treatments exist. More than 100,000 CytoSorb® treatments have been delivered to date. CytoSorb has received CE-Mark label expansions for the removal of bilirubin (liver disease), myoglobin (trauma), and both ticagrelor and rivaroxaban during cardiothoracic surgery. CytoSorb has also received FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for use in critically-ill COVID-19 patients with imminent or confirmed respiratory failure, in defined circumstances. CytoSorb has also been granted U.S. FDA Breakthrough Designation for the removal of ticagrelor in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during emergent and urgent cardiothoracic surgery.

CytoSorbents' purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Its technologies have received non-dilutive grant, contract, and other funding of more than $37 million from DARPA, the Defense Health Agency, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), the U.S. Army, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Material Command (USAF/AFMC), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and others. The Company has numerous products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and multiple applications pending, including CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend™, VetResQ™, K+ontrol™, ContrastSorb, DrugSorb, and others. For more information, please visit the Company's websites at www.cytosorbents.com and www.cytosorb.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release, including statements about our expected revenues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its operations and use of CytoSorb internationally, represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 5, 2020, as updated by the risks reported in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the press releases and other communications to shareholders issued by us from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors which may affect our business. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.

