Cyware Partners with Sixgill to Deliver Proactive Threat Intelligence Solution

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware, the leading provider of threat intelligence and cyber fusion solutions, today announced a new partnership with Sixgill, a leading threat intelligence company, to offer Cyware customers industry leading automated intelligence through its Darkfeed™. This new partnership is a force multiplier in Cyware's unique virtual cyber fusion centers, adding Sixgill's contextual and actionable insights and empowering security teams to proactively anticipate and block threats.

The integration brings data from Darkfeed, Sixgill's automated stream of indicators of compromise (IOCs), into the Cyware Threat Intelligence eXchange (CTIX), an advanced threat intelligence platform (TIP). With powerful new levels of visibility, security teams will obtain actionable insights to help them more quickly and accurately identify, track, and neutralize threat actors targeting their organization. The automation capabilities of CTIX enables security analysts to draw patterns and find correlations from this intelligence which leads to higher efficiency and accuracy when proactively defending against threats.

"By integrating Darkfeed into Cyware's platform, we're introducing new levels of customization and power to security teams," said Ron Shamir, Vice President of Products & Technology Alliances at Sixgill. "Now, Cyware users will have access to the widest breadth of threat intelligence, right at their fingertips, so they can stay ahead of malicious actors in real-time."

Darkfeed produces data in several formats, including STIX, meaning it seamlessly integrates with Cyware's threat intelligence platform and provides users with the ability to better anticipate attacks and proactively protect their organizations. Powered by Sixgill's unmatched intelligence collection capabilities, Darkfeed offers users automated and exclusive visibility into their threat environment and early warnings to mitigate threats targeting their organization.

Cyware's CTIX platform can ingest data from any source and in any format and make it operational and actionable for security teams. Users can also leverage customizable automation throughout the threat intelligence lifecycle using advanced security orchestration to move faster and take precise action against threats.

"Security teams are looking for intelligence that is valuable and relevant to their organization and they need a way to operationalize it," said Amit Patel, VP of Sales - Americas, at Cyware. "By joining forces with Sixgill, our joint customers will now have access to intelligence from the deep and dark web and be able to leverage it to prevent and mitigate threats using the CTIX platform."

About Cyware

Cyware offers the technology organizations need to build a virtual cyber fusion center. With separate but integrated solutions including an advanced threat intel platform (TIP), vendor-agnostic security automation (SOAR), and security case management, organizations are able to increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burn out. Cyware's virtual cyber fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. To learn more about Cyware, visit cyware.com.

About Sixgill

Sixgill's fully automated threat intelligence solutions help organizations fight cyber crime, detect phishing, data leaks, fraud and vulnerabilities as well as amplify incident response -- in real-time. Sixgill's investigative portal empowers security teams with contextual and actionable alerts along with the ability to conduct real-time, covert investigations. Rich intelligence streams such as Darkfeed™ harness Sixgill's unmatched intelligence collection capabilities and deliver real-time intel into organizations' existing security systems to help proactively block threats. Current customers include global 2000 enterprises, financial services, MSSPs, governments and law enforcement entities. To learn more, visit www.darkfeed.com and follow us on Twitter: @cybersixgill and LinkedIn.

