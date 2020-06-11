Cyware's Threat Intelligence Solutions Now Integrate with Dragos WorldView

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware, the leading provider of threat intelligence and cyber fusion solutions, is proud to announce its integration with Dragos WorldView intelligence, which provides security teams with in-depth visibility of the threats facing industrial networks globally.

With this integration, Cyware users have the ability to easily utilize indicators and other threat data from the Dragos WorldView API that relate to adversaries targeting Industrial Control Systems (ICS) within the Cyware Threat Intelligence eXchange (CTIX) Platform. CTIX will automatically draw relations between technical indicators and associated threat objects, if any exists. Users will now have the most relevant information and context to assist in identifying malicious activities targeting industrial control networks around the world. This enables security teams focused on ICS and OT (Operational Technology) to gain a higher level of visibility into the threat landscape they are facing and better detect, prevent and respond to potential threats.

"This integration with Cyware provides customers with a centralized view of threat intelligence that covers both IT and OT networks," said Matt Cowell, Senior Director of Business Development at Dragos. "Having Dragos WorldView available in the CTIX platform helps to improve visibility and speed up incident response for ICS defenders."

CTIX is an advanced threat intelligence platform (TIP) that provides the ability to ingest, analyze, and correlate threat data from any source and in any format and make it operational and actionable for security teams. Users can fully automate the threat intelligence lifecycle using Cyware's advanced orchestration, rule engine, and REST API capabilities to move faster and take decisive action against threats.

"Operational technology (OT) networks continue to face a heightened level of risk from cyber threats with adversaries adopting advanced tactics and techniques for targeting them," said Amit Patel, VP of Sales at Cyware. "By adding Dragos to our growing technology partner ecosystem, our joint customers can better prevent, defend, and respond to these threats."

About Dragos

Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The expert practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and F500 private sector experience spent going head-to-head with highly skilled cyber attackers who threaten the world's industrial infrastructure. Our solutions combine advanced technology for asset identification, threat detection, and response with the battle-honed insights of our elite team of industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity experts. We arm organizations with the tools to identify threats and respond to them before they become significant breaches. Dragos currently protects hundreds of organizations and provides the industrial control systems community with select technology products, research, and thought leadership. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area. Visit dragos.com for more information or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Cyware

Cyware provides threat intelligence sharing and cyber fusion products to security teams across the world. Cyware's innovative solutions include capabilities for strategic and tactical threat intelligence sharing, cyber fusion, security orchestration and automation, and incident response. Cyware's solutions make secure collaboration, cyber resiliency, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for organizations, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies. To learn more about Cyware, visit cyware.com .

