Cyxone Announces Issuance of U.S. Divisional Patent for Drug Candidate T20K in MS

Cyxone (publ), a Swedish biotech in autoimmune diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent 10,159,710 B2 – a divisional patent related to the already approved 'parent patent' for drug candidate T20K in development for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS).

The newly issued U.S. divisional patent is a sub-patent to the granted patent titled Cyclotides as immunosuppressive agents (US 9,453,052 B2). As stated in the application, this divisional patent relates to using the cyclotide-based drug candidate T20K in a pharmaceutical composition for use in immune suppression as well as an administration method.

Kjell G. Stenberg, CEO of Cyxone, commented "The divisional patent strategy is common practice in the U.S. and the issuance of this divisional patent is a result of our ongoing process of consistently working to improve the long-term protection of our innovations. This is very much aligned with our intellectual property strategy of prioritizing to secure protection on strategically important markets to us such as the U.S. market."

Cyxone currently have patents granted in key markets including Europe, Australia and the U.S. related to the drug candidate T20K in development for the treatment of MS.

About Cyxone

Cyxone AB is a clinical stage biotech company with a portfolio of immunomodulating drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company's drug portfolio is based on two technological pillars in the form of oral molecules and cyclotide-based drugs that inhibit key processes in the body's cells that are typically associated with various immune-related disorders. Cyxone's technologies have the potential to address an unmet need and provide new effective and safe medicines that can improve the quality of life for patients affected by autoimmune diseases. The company has two drug candidates, T20K for MS in a preclinical program and Rabeximod for RA in clinical phase II-program. Cyxone's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se. www.cyxone.com

