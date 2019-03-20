Cyxone Announces Strategic Intent to Position its Drug Candidate T20K in MS as a Prophylactic Agent

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxone (publ), a Swedish biotech in autoimmune diseases, today announced that preclinical findings support the positioning of its drug candidate T20K as a prophylactic agent for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS). This indicates that the substance could be used to mitigate or prevent MS episodes and potentially even delay the disease progression. Early disease intervention, such as this, is currently not targeted by other treatments available.

The preclinical studies performed last year revealed further understanding of the drug candidate T20K and findings indicate that the drug could be used to prevent or slow down MS disease progression. New knowledge on how T20K is absorbed and distributed in the body suggest that the drug could be administrated at low doses on a bi-weekly or even monthly basis, which could have a substantial impact on MS patients' quality of life in the longer term. A prolonged drug excretion from tissue would entail that only very low amounts of T20K would be circulating in the patient's body at any given time, resulting in a markedly reduced risk of systemic toxicity. A drug with such a low toxicity level, could possibly be given to patients directly at diagnosis or shortly thereafter with the potential of slowing the disease progression in comparison to patients not receiving early intervention with T20K. This would mean that the patient's next MS episode would be significantly delayed and possibly also with milder symptoms. This strategic direction will position T20K as a novel treatment aimed at preventing or mitigating MS episodes rather than treating active MS episodes, which is the current standard of care.

Kjell G. Stenberg, CEO of Cyxone, commented: "If T20K continue to demonstrate its effect in human studies, which we have no indications otherwise, we believe that this could transform the way we look at severe autoimmune diseases such as MS. Both how we treat the disease but also how patients perceive a diagnosis since their outlook would have changed. With T20K being a natural plant protein, a cyclotide considered an ideal 'template' for novel drugs, we are excited to know more about its abilities in the upcoming clinical studies."

Cyxone is currently making the final preparations ahead of the initiation for the first human trial, also called a phase 1 study. The application to start the clinical trial will be submitted during the second quarter of 2019. The continued work with T20K will importantly focus on finding a dose regimen that puts an efficient brake on disease progression while not harming other vital body functions, why the phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers will be vital for the company's continued strategic planning.

About Cyxone

Cyxone AB is a clinical stage biotech company with a portfolio of immunomodulating drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company's drug portfolio is based on two technological pillars in the form of oral molecules and cyclotide-based drugs that inhibit key processes in the body's cells that are typically associated with various immune-related disorders. Cyxone's technologies have the potential to address an unmet need and provide new effective and safe medicines that can improve the quality of life for patients affected by autoimmune diseases. The company has two drug candidates, T20K for MS in a preclinical program and Rabeximod for RA in clinical phase II-program. Cyxone's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-503-015-50, ca@mangold.se. www.cyxone.com

