CZUR TECH Launches German Website as It Expands in Europe

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CZUR TECH CO., LTD, a Chinese smart hardware solution provider, has announced it will launch a German-language website (https://de.czur.com/) as the company looks to expand its customer base in Europe through a better purchasing experience and more localized service and support.

While CZUR products are sold worldwide, they are currently only available via English-language platforms. To better meet the needs of its linguistically diverse customers, CZUR has launched a new German portal to provide local shoppers with a clearer picture of CZUR's products in their native language, therefore providing a better shopping experience for German-speaking customers.

"The pandemic has seen a rise in the shift to digital. It is reported that 22% of organizations are targeting paperless operations, with the majority of the rest aiming for a 'less-paper' environment. An advanced scanning solution can provide solid support to a less-paper strategy. So, we want to be able to increase our visibility and present our unique scanners to more users," said Kang Zhou, CEO of CZUR.

"As we progress into more and more markets around the world, it is our goal to offer a localized service to more and more users. This is one of the reasons why we initially created the German language portal - to develop diversity." Kang added.

CZUR has sold more than 370,000 scanners to people in over 140 countries over the years. Europe accounts for roughly 40% of the company's total revenue. The majority of CZUR's business in Germany is conducted through offline agents and Amazon Germany. Meanwhile, the company has collaborated with some of the country's major players in their less-paper effort, including companies such as IBM, institutions such as the German Tool Museum, Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena, and government departments such as the city of Hilden.

About CZUR Tech

Founded in 2013, CZUR develops smart hardware solutions for enterprises and individuals. Its smart office appliances include the latest technologies and human touch to improve work efficiency in work environments fundamentally. Its product lines cover hardware, PC services, cloud services, web services, app development, and algorithms.

