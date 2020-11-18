D CEO Names Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Partner Keith Nelson to Dallas 500

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D CEO magazine has selected Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP (ONDA) name partner Keith Nelson for the 2021 edition of the Dallas 500, highlighting the region's most influential business leaders.

Mr. Nelson, a founding member of the firm, earned recognition for his more than 25 years of leadership and dedication to one of the largest Family Law firms in Texas.

The Dallas 500 features top North Texas business leaders and executives in more than 60 industries. The list is created by editors from D CEO magazine following a year's worth of interviews and extensive research.

Recognized for his representation of individuals in Family Law disputes, Mr. Nelson was recently honored once again among the Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas along with his colleagues Richard Orsinger, Scott Downing, Jeff Anderson, Brad LaMorgese and Lon Loveless, solidifying Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson's stellar reputation. With more than 100,000 practicing attorneys in Texas, the designation is especially significant because it is the third consecutive year ONDA has been recognized for having the most Top 100 Super Lawyers of any firm statewide.

Mr. Nelson was also recognized for his work in Family Law in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 listing, the nation's oldest peer-review guide. The firm was honored separately in the 2021 Best Law Firms listing published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

For more information on Keith Nelson, visit: https://www.ondafamilylaw.com/attorney/keith-m-nelson/

With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

