D-ID Wins Prestigious Netexplo Award for Innovative Identity-protection AI

TEL AVIV, Israel , April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID the only company that protects identities from facial recognition systems, announced that it is one of ten 2019 Netexplo award winners for developing an artificial intelligence technology that protects facial images from being automatically detected by face-recognition algorithms. D-ID was selected from over 2,000 technology initiatives.

"Every year Netexplo awards 10 of the most promising digital initiatives globally, selected for their innovative use of technology and potential social impact. D-ID is an innovation that deserves to be showcased – providing ground-breaking technology, D-ID pioneers the use of AI in a way that is likely to create far-reaching impact on privacy protection," said Marcus Goddard, VP Intelligence at Netexplo.

Gil Perry, co-founder and CEO of D-ID said: "Our face has become our password – but unlike passwords, we cannot change our face, so we have to protect it." Perry went on to say, "We have developed an AI technology that make images unrecognizable to face recognition algorithms - while keeping them similar to the human eye. This allows people to store, share and utilize images and videos without having to worry about their faces being picked up, identified and misused by automated face recognition tools."

D-ID will present at the Netexplo Innovation Forum on April 17 at UNESCO House, Paris, France.

About Netexplo

The Netexplo Observatory spots more than 2,000 innovations per year through an exclusive global network of 19 leading universities, facilitated in partnership with UNESCO. It continuously tracks the hottest topics in tech and studies the impact of digital tech on society and business. Read more: https://netexplo.com/

About D-ID

D-ID was established by veterans of the Israel Defense Forces Intelligence Corps' elite 8200 unit. These out-of-the-box innovators rose to the challenge creating the first facial image de-identification solution, to protect privacy without influencing usability. With offices in Tel Aviv and Palo Alto, D-ID employs market-leading experts in deep learning, computer vision and image processing. D-ID's IP-protected solutions are being successfully implemented in leading fortune 500 companies and institutions worldwide. www.d-id.com

