D-Link Empowers Secure, Smart Home Transformations with Innovative mydlink Solutions

"Even in today's environment, homes are becoming smarter and more connected than ever with many individuals desiring peace of mind," said Rayan Fakhro, product line manager, consumer solutions, D-Link Systems. "Whether it's catching porch pirates or a leaky water heater, mydlink solutions continue to offer better ways to monitor your smart home. We're excited to be recognized for that with the 2021 Innovation Honoree Award given to our new water sensor kit."

mydlink Whole-Home Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor Kit (DCH-S1621KT)

Homeowners, residents, and landlords understand the toll that heavy rain or equipment water damage can create. The new Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor Kit (DCH-S1621KT) features an independent Hub (DCH-S162) and Sensor (DCH-S163) that notifies users of water existence helping to prevent property damage and maintain occupants' safety. Easy installation and syncing capabilities allow users to continually add sensors to increase coverage in multi-level housing or large homes.

Additional Product Specifications:

Built-in 100db siren and strobe LED

mydlink mobile App

Lower power design for high-reliability water detection in multiple locations

Convenient three-meter cable

mydlink 2K QHD Pan & Zoom Outdoor Home Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8635LH)

The new DCS-8635LH Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera features extreme 2K QHD picture clarity that works with precise AI-enabled monitoring. This provides users with whole-home protection without sacrificing privacy. A motorized pan & tilt function delivers 360-degree coverage throughout the day and into the evening from IR night vision up to 16 feet. Auto motion tracking, person detection, and facial recognition give homeowners full views of the individuals and activities around a property.

Additional key features:

Glass break detection

Speaker siren

IP65 weather rating

mydlink Cloud, MicroSD card, and ONVIF recording and streaming

D-Link also reveals an updated version of its flagship Full HD Wi-Fi Camera Full (DCS-8300LHV2). Delivering high-quality audio and video capture to keep loved ones and guests safe, this latest model sports an enhanced chassis complemented with a durable 360-degree pivoting ball joint for flexible angled alignment.

Lastly, mydlink solutions now support water and IP camera person detection with Google Home speakers automatically announcing the event without a user's prompt. For example, if the DCH-S1621KT detects water by a washing machine, a connected Google Home speaker will verbally notify users, "Laundry Sensor detects a water leak."

For a complete press kit, including specifications and images, please visit https://www.dlink.com/en/events/ces-2021. Press releases can also be found on https://us.dlink.com/en/latest-news.

Availability and Pricing

mydlink Whole-Home Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor Kit (DCH-S1621KT), Q2 2021, $89.99

mydlink 2K QHD Pan & Zoom Outdoor Home Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8635LH), Q2 2021, $179.99

Full HD Wi-Fi Camera Full (DCS-8300LHV2), Q2 2021, $84.99

