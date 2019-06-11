D-Link Launches Two New mydlink App Features for Better User Experiences

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global networking company D-Link today launched their latest features of the mydlink app - Rich Notifications and Tutorial Center. Rich Notifications allow users to immediately see a screenshot in their notifications list when a compatible camera detects motion, as well as provide three action buttons right within the notification. The action buttons allow users to either jump directly to the camera's live view in the mydlink app or call one of two pre-designated emergency contacts without needing to go to their contacts or open their phone dialer. The Tutorial Center feature allows users to watch YouTube tutorial videos directly within the mydlink app and learn about the latest mydlink app functions and how to use them.