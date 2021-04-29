D-Link Moves Southern California Offices

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global networking company D-Link today announced the relocation of its US-based headquarters from Fountain Valley, CA to a modern industrial campus in Irvine near the Tustin Marketplace. The new location fits the Company's current business goals and efforts to streamline operational efficiencies.

"Our newly updated offices are an ideal fit, offering convenient workplace features, leading-edge product planning accommodations, and continued residency in the bustling Orange County, CA tech hub," said William Brown, president at D-Link Systems. "The innovative infrastructure was open at just the time we sought an energetic and current space that could seamlessly meet our unique corporate needs nationally and globally."

The new office address for all D-Link Systems future correspondence, as of Saturday, May 1, 2021 is:

14420 Myford Road, Suite 100

Irvine, CA 92606

714-885-6000 (telephone number remains the same)

The tech Company's move also allows them to implement the proper measures to fulfill strategic business objectives for growth in the future, including warehousing capabilities, proximity to existing vendors and multi-site connectivity for remote staff. As D-Link prepares for upcoming business and consumer networking product launches, the new space supports its efforts to accomplish these goals.

