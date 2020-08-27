D-Link Ships New Premium WiFi 6 Router Bringing Pure AX Speeds And Next-Gen Features To Tomorrow's Digital Homes

"The future of WiFi is here. With the current influx of digital demands as households increasingly work and learn online, many require a new premium router to handle the network strain," said Raman Bridwell, vice president, products and services at D-Link Systems. "Our new DIR-X5460 WiFi 6 Router is poised to overcome frustrating lag and buffer, replacing it with high-grade network efficiencies to meet simultaneous bandwidth-heavy activities like 4K/8K streaming or online classwork."

Dominant WiFi 6 Dual-Band Functionality Complemented By Durable Components

D-Link's AX5400 Router takes advantage of WiFi 6 standards for stellar dual-band performance up to 90% faster at 2.4GHz band and 176% faster at the 5GHz than previous generation WiFi. It features up to 4X greater capacity than Wireless-AC for ultra-efficient support of Ultra 4K video streams, FPS online gaming, and large file downloads, and other emerging smart home activities.

Outfitted with prosumer-grade parts, the AX5400 Router is engineered to withstand heavy bandwidth processing. Built-in high powered amplifiers with a 160MHz channel capacity ensure exceptional data throughput and the fastest theoretical speeds possible. Combined with a six-stream architecture, the DIR-X5460 significantly reduces latency for simultaneous WiFi tasks.

Additional Advanced Capabilities:

Built with industry-standard Mesh technology, the DIR-X5460 provides whole-home WiFi coverage and a single network name. Users enjoy seamless connectivity throughout the entire home

App-based setup and management via free D-Link WiFi App (Android and iOS)

Expand connectivity with dual USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports along with six high-gain antennas

The DIR-X5460 and entry-level DIR-X1560 Mesh WiFi 6 Routers are joined by the EXO AX4800 Mesh WiFi 6 model (DIR-X4860) fulfilling D-Link's promise to deliver future-ready technologies valued by cutting-edge households.

Availability & Pricing

The EXO AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (DIR-X5460) is currently available on Amazon and D-Link Shop for $349.99 MSRP. EXO AX4800 WiFi 6 Router (DIR-X4860) arrives on Amazon in September at $309.99 MSRP.

About D-Link

D-Link designs, develops, and manufactures award-winning products that connect homes, businesses, and services providers. It implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. For more, visit dlink.com, or connect on Instagram, Facebook, and the D-Link Blog.

D-Link, mydlink, and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third-party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020. D-Link. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE D-Link Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dlink.com

