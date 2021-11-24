D-Link Smart Home Products Acquire Taiwan Excellence Award

TAIPEI, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation has announced that their DCS-8350LH 2K QHD Indoor Wi-Fi Camera and DCH-S1621KT Whole Home Smart Wi-Fi Water Leak Sensor Kit have won the Taiwan Excellence Award 2022 at the 30th annual Taiwan Excellence Award Ceremony. The D-Link DCS-8350LH is a smart surveillance camera with cinematic QHD resolution, color night vision, and AI features such as person and smoke/carbon-monoxide alarm sound detection. The DCH-S1621KT is a smart easy-to-use water sensor kit with long range, low power sensors that provide reliable water leak detection and efficient app notifications and audio-visual alerts. Both products work with the mydlink app support, as well as the Google Assistant and Alexa.

The Taiwan Excellence Award

Established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993, the Taiwan Excellence Award identifies outstanding products every year that provide "innovative value" and are "made in Taiwan". Judges select winning products based on four aspects: R&D, design, quality, and marketing.

