D-Link's New Full HD Wi-Fi Camera Integrates Intelligent Technology Into Daily Life

TAIPEI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation today presented its latest DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-based person detection. This intelligent camera can identify human motion, minimizing false alarms and ensuring that users get the alerts that matter. Not only does the DCS-8300LHV2 capture video in Full HD 1080p with a 120-degree field of view, but it also features 360-degree adjustable positioning and 5m night vision so that users see everything, even in the dark. The DCS-8300LHV2 provides enhanced sound and motion detection as well as two-way audio with its built-in microphone and speaker so that users can make their presence felt even when they're not at home. These advanced features make life more convenient for users who want to monitor their home and loved ones and keep them safe. The DCS-8300LHV2 joins the growing ecosystem of mydlink smart home devices and works with the free mydlink App for a simple, speedy setup and anytime, anywhere control and monitoring.

Additional features include support for WPA3™, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, and support for ONVIF Profile S. Quick and easy setup is ensured with its built-in BLE technology, and support for IPv6 means that the DCS-8300LHV2 is compatible with the next generation of internet standards.

Availability

The DCS-8300LHV2 is currently available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

SOURCE D-Link Corporation