D Magazine Honors Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson's John Kappel Among its Best Lawyers Under 40

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) associate John Kappel has been honored among D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40, a prestigious listing of the top young attorneys in North Texas.

D Magazine's editorial team selected the 2021 group following nominations by peer lawyers and additional review by a blue-ribbon panel. Mr. Kappel joins a handful of attorneys honored for their work in family law out of close to 1,300 young attorneys in Texas.

"John is a dedicated attorney who is committed to finding solutions for our clients, who trust us with their most pressing legal challenges," said ONDA Managing Partner Brad LaMorgese. "We are proud that his hard work is being recognized by others."

Mr. Kappel's expertise includes divorce, child custody and property division matters, as well as probate, estate planning and appellate issues. He is a member of the Dallas Bar Association Family Law Section, the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers and the Collin County Young Lawyers Association. He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law and earned his undergraduate degree from Baylor University.

For more information about Mr. Kappel, visit https://www.ondafamilylaw.com/attorney/john-j-kappel/

D Magazine often recognizes ONDA attorneys for their representation of clients in Family Law, including the publication's annual Best Lawyers in Dallas edition and D CEO's Dallas 500 listing of the top business leaders in North Texas.

The firm has earned a multitude of additional awards in recent years. For three years running, ONDA has been recognized as having more Top 100 Texas Super Lawyers honorees than any other law firm in a state with more than 100,000 practicing attorneys.

With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP

Related Links

https://www.ondafamilylaw.com

