D100 Radio Announces Wednesday's On the Frontlines Fundraiser to Benefit Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and UW Medicine's COVID-19 Relief Efforts with Support from UPS

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D100 Radio, an internet radio station out of New York, introduces an innovative fundraising event to support the healthcare workers risking their lives to protect our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. This interactive event, supported by UPS, will directly benefit our front line heroes at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and UW Medicine in Seattle.

On the Frontlines: COVID-19 First Responder Fundraiser gives listeners a unique opportunity to interact with a popular internet radio station while supporting the most important cause of our time. D100 Radio will feature music, artists and content based on requests from listeners and first responders. During the 24-hour broadcast, patrons will be able to curate the on-air event, all in real time. The audience will be able to interact with and be broadcasted on D100 Radio, and also directly contribute to the organization of their choice to help the nation's leading frontline response teams.

"We are so grateful to D100 Radio with support from UPS for engaging people across the country in support of UW Medicine's healthcare teams and our COVID-19 response," said Don Theophilus, Chief Advancement Officer, UW Medicine.

In collaboration with UPS, donors to this cause will receive a special thank you as well as a commemorative gift of appreciation, only available during the fundraiser.

D100 Radio's On the Frontlines: COVID-19 First Responder Fundraiser launches Wednesday, April 29 on iHeartRadio, Apple Music and all platforms that carry the station. The fundraiser will also be available on D100Radio.com, and the D100 Radio App (available on iOS and Android).

Mark your calendar for this Wednesday (April 29), and join us to celebrate together and support our region's frontline healthcare providers.

