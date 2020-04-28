D100 Radio Announces Wednesday's On the Frontlines Fundraiser to Benefit Ochsner Health's COVID-19 Relief Efforts with Support from UPS

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D100 Radio, a top internet radio station out of New York, introduces an innovative fundraising event to support the first responders and healthcare workers risking their lives to protect our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. This interactive event, which takes place on April 29 and is supported by UPS, will directly benefit Ochsner Health and their fight against COVID-19.

On the Frontlines: COVID-19 First Responder Fundraiser gives listeners a unique opportunity to interact with one of the nation's top internet radio stations while supporting the most important cause of our time. D100 Radio will feature music, artists and content based on requests from listeners and first responders. During the 24-hour broadcast, patrons will be able to curate the on-air event, all in real time. The audience will be able to interact with and be broadcasted on D100 Radio, and also directly contribute to the organization of their choice to help the nation's leading frontline response teams.

"Ochsner Health is incredibly thankful for the outpouring of support for our team on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response. The community - both here in New Orleans and around the world - is truly going above and beyond to show they care for our healthcare heroes." - Ochsner Health Team

In collaboration with UPS, donors to this cause will receive a special thank you as well as a commemorative gift of appreciation, only available during the fundraiser.

D100 Radio's On the Frontlines: COVID-19 First Responder Fundraiser launches Wednesday, April 29 on iHeartRadio, Apple Music and all platforms that carry the station. The fundraiser will also be available on D100Radio.com, and the D100 Radio App (available on iOS and Android). Donations begin at 6am EST tomorrow on D100Radio.com.

Mark your calendar for tomorrow, and join us to celebrate together and support our region's bravest.

